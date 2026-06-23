NS Pharma Parent Company, Nippon Shinyaku, Announces Sponsored Research Agreement with Boston Children's Hospital

PARAMUS, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NS Pharma, Inc. (NS Pharma; Headquarters: Paramus, New Jersey; President: Yukiteru Sugiyama) announced today that its parent company, Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku; Headquarters: Kyoto, Japan; President: Toru Nakai), has entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement (SRA) with Boston Children's Hospital (Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts; Chief Executive Officer: Kevin B. Churchwell) for the purpose of developing innovative therapeutic drugs in the field of neurology. The agreement was facilitated by the NS Pharma Innovation Research Partnering (IRP) team, located in Cambridge, MA.

Following the initiation of the strategic collaboration announced in July 2025, Nippon Shinyaku has selected key research themes as proposed by Boston Children's Hospital as joint research programs. Through co-creation, Nippon Shinyaku will integrate Boston Children's Hospital's world class research capabilities with the company's drug discovery expertise to accelerate the creation of new neurologic therapeutic options for patients with unmet medical needs.

"This new agreement demonstrates meaningful collaborative progress towards furthering rare disease research and the benefits of our combined expertise," said Dr. Yukiteru Sugiyama, NS Pharma President. "We look forward to continuing to deepen our alliance with Boston Children's Hospital and setting a positive example of impactful partnership for our rare disease communities."

About NS Pharma, Inc.

NS Pharma, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. NS Pharma is a registered trademark of the Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit nspharma.com.

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SOURCE NS Pharma, Inc.