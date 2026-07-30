Nscale acquires Anyscale, enhancing its full stack AI cloud platform

With this acquisition, Nscale adds Anyscale's software layer, which turns raw compute into an end-to-end AI platform that expands Nscale's customer base

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nscale, a full-stack AI cloud platform, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Anyscale, the platform for scaling any AI workload – data processing, training, inference and reinforcement learning – across thousands of GPUs.

The acquisition brings together two highly complementary companies. Nscale supplies the infrastructure – GPUs, data centers, power – and the software that AI runs on. Anyscale brings the software layer that machine learning engineers and AI platform teams use to run their workloads. Anyscale's software layer will expand Nscale's existing software capabilities to further extend Nscale's full stack AI cloud offering, from power to production AI.

With this acquisition, Nscale adds Anyscale's software layer, which turns raw compute into an end-to-end AI platform that expands Nscale's customer base. From healthcare to e-commerce to robotics, this full stack offering will help companies speed up image and document processing, fine-tune LLMs on their proprietary data, and deploy AI agents in-house using open-source models.

Anyscale will continue to operate under its brand and serve its existing customers as it does today. Customers will remain free to choose the infrastructure on which they run their AI workloads, and over time will gain the additional option of running the Anyscale software layer on Nscale's full stack AI platform. Anyscale's entire team – approximately 200 people across the United States, Europe and India – will join Nscale as part of the acquisition.

Anyscale was founded by the creators of Ray, the open-source standard for building and scaling distributed AI applications. In 2025, Ray was donated to the PyTorch Foundation and remains open source and community governed. Nscale will join the PyTorch Foundation, reinforcing its commitment to Ray's long-term success alongside the tens of thousands of developers in the broader open-source community.

"Most infrastructure providers just buy GPUs and rent them. Nscale is doing something unique. We build and own every layer ourselves: the power, the data centers, the compute, and the software that turns them into an AI cloud," said Josh Payne, CEO and Founder of Nscale. "Anyscale extends that offering with managed services that AI teams use to scale any workload, completing a truly vertically integrated AI cloud platform. With this acquisition, customers get the compute and the platform to process data, train and fine-tune models, run inference, and deploy agents – all in one place."

"Companies are moving beyond simply using AI to actually building their own. Doing that well requires the software and the infrastructure it runs on to be designed together," said Keerti Melkote, CEO of Anyscale. "By combining Anyscale's platform, built on Ray – the open standard for scaling AI, with Nscales data centres, compute and AI cloud services – we're creating the first full-stack AI hyperscaler: one that runs any AI workload at greater scale and lower cost, so more companies can build and own their AI."

The transaction is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2026. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Goldman Sachs International served as lead financial advisor, with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as financial advisor, to Nscale. Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to Nscale. Qatalyst Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor and Fenwick & West served as legal counsel to Anyscale.

About Anyscale

Anyscale is the AI compute platform built by the creators of Ray, the most widely adopted open-source framework for scaling Python and AI workloads. Anyscale powers AI at companies including Coinbase, Bedrock Robotics, and Runway, and is used to train, fine-tune, serve, and process multimodal data for some of the largest AI systems in production. For more information, visit www.anyscale.com.

About Nscale

Nscale is a full-stack AI cloud platform. We bring together software, compute, and power in a vertically integrated offering – from a unified cloud platform for running AI training and inference, to the data centers and low-cost power that make it possible. Our mission is to build the engine of superintelligence and enhance access to the benefits of advanced AI for enterprises, governments, and the communities that depend on them. For more information, visit www.nscale.com.

SOURCE Nscale