NSTC TTA Marks 8th VivaTech Appearance, Showcasing Taiwan Innovation under AI Taiwan Initiative

PARIS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), together with the Small and Medium Enterprise and Startup Administration (SMESA) and the Department of Industrial Technology (DOIT) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), is once again leading Taiwan's delegation to VivaTech in France this year under the Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) initiative. Marking its eighth participation, Taiwan has assembled a national team comprising 34 Taiwanese technology startups and 61 supply chain partners, demonstrating the country's strategic vision of becoming an "Island of Artificial Intelligence" and advancing tangible innovations for smart living ecosystems.

The Taiwan Pavilion marks its eighth participation at VivaTech, bringing together startups and ecosystem partners from Taiwan and beyond.

TTA Pavilion Aligns with VivaTech 10th Anniversary, Centered on "AI Taiwan"

Aligned with global AI trends and the exhibition's focus, the 2026 TTA Pavilion is themed "AI Taiwan," showcasing Taiwan's diverse achievements in artificial intelligence technologies and applications. The exhibition further emphasizes how AI is being integrated into real-world industrial and daily-life scenarios, accelerating the convergence of smart applications with everyday environments.

The pavilion also recreates a European-style streetscape to deliver an immersive, life-oriented exhibition experience. This design highlights Taiwan's vision of using AI to drive innovation across industries and build comprehensive smart living ecosystems, reinforcing its critical role in the global technology value chain.

Global Innovation Leaders Gather at Opening Ceremony to Witness Taiwan's Startup Strength

The opening ceremony of the TTA Taiwan Tech Arena Pavilion took place on June 17 (Taiwan time), bringing together prominent figures from the global innovation ecosystem. Distinguished guests included Ambassador Clémentine Pei-Chih HAO of the Taipei Representative Office in France, Mr. Der-Sheng Lin, Director General of the NSTC, and Julie Lamandé, Chief International Officer of VivaTech, among other industry leaders and ecosystem partners—demonstrating strong international recognition of Taiwan's startup ecosystem.

NSTC highlights that this year's delegation continues the integrated approach, bringing together 34 startup teams and 61 supply chain partners. Compared with previous editions focused mainly on individual technologies, this year emphasizes "total solution" and "application scenario" demonstrations, enabling international enterprises to better understand the full value of Taiwanese innovations and strengthening potential collaboration opportunities.

NSTC notes that participating teams have reached greater maturity, with many already established in the European market. Companies are also positioning themselves to capture emerging opportunities driven by France's net-zero regulations, rising demand for AI certification, and the development of AI compute infrastructure ("AI factories").

SOURCE Taiwan Tech Arena