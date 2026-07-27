NTS Innovations Announces Appointment of Dr. Arthur (Art) Morrish as Strategic Advisor

EAST PEORIA, Ill., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NTS Innovations, a nanotechnology and semiconductor startup specializing in energy harvesting, today announced the appointment of Dr. Arthur (Art) Morrish as Strategic Advisor.

Art Morrish - NTS Strategic Advisor

Dr. Morrish brings more than 30 years of senior executive leadership in advanced technology development, with extensive experience transitioning cutting-edge innovations from concept to operational deployment. His expertise spans defense R&D, strategic technology programs, and cross-sector collaboration, making him a valuable addition to the NTS team as the company continues development of its graphene-based energy harvesting solutions.

"Art's proven track record leading transformative technology initiatives at DARPA, Raytheon, L3Harris, and ASPIRE aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver novel, long-duration power solutions that eliminate battery dependency for sensors and microelectronics," said Donald Meyer, Founder and CEO of NTS Innovations. "His strategic insight will be instrumental as we advance our SBIR efforts, prime teaming opportunities, and commercialization roadmap."

In prior roles, Dr. Morrish served as founding CEO of ASPIRE, the technology program management pillar of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC); Vice President for Advanced Concepts and Technology at Raytheon Intelligence and Space Systems; Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for L3 Communications' Electronic Systems Group; and Director of the Tactical Technology Office at DARPA. He holds a Ph.D. in analytic chemistry from the University of Maryland and a B.S. in Physical Science from Michigan State University.

"I am excited to join NTS Innovations at this pivotal stage," said Dr. Morrish. "The company's nanoscale graphene energy harvesting technology represents a potential game-changing leap forward in SWaP-C advantages for microelectronics. I look forward to supporting the team in scaling these innovations."

About NTS Innovations

NTS Innovations is a nanotechnology and semiconductor chip startup aiming to transform the way devices are powered with Nanoscale Energy Harvesting™. Our dedicated team is focused on bringing world-changing technology to market through advanced material science and silicon fabrication techniques. For more information, visit www.ntsinnovations.com.

Media Contact:

Ryan McCoy

NTS Innovations Email: [email protected]

Phone: 309-258-3326

SOURCE NTS Innovations