NTT DATA to acquire Netgain, creating Sweden's largest pure-play ServiceNow company together with The Cloud People

BIELEFELD, Germany, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today announces the acquisition of Netgain AB. Together with The Cloud People, acquired by NTT DATA in December 2025, Netgain will form Sweden's largest pure-play ServiceNow company, strengthening NTT DATA's ServiceNow business in the Nordics, establishing a leading position in the Swedish market, and expanding its ability to support customers with ServiceNow-driven transformation initiatives across the region. The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close within weeks.

Netgain logo/Netgain AB

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Stockholm, Netgain has built a strong reputation as a trusted ServiceNow partner, providing end-to-end services across advisory, implementation, managed services and AI-powered workflow transformation. With deep ServiceNow expertise and over 160 ServiceNow certifications, Netgain combines deep expertise with strong business insight to help organizations accelerate digital transformation and improve operational efficiency. Netgain became part of CombinedX, a group of knowledge enterprises, in 2013 and serves medium-sized and large enterprises as well as public-sector organizations across Sweden.

Since joining NTT DATA Business Solutions, a business unit of NTT DATA, in late 2025, The Cloud People has become the company's leading ServiceNow business in the Nordics. Building on NTT DATA's expanded strategic partnership with ServiceNow announced in 2025, the acquisition of Netgain brings together complementary capabilities, customer relationships and market expertise that will support the company's continued growth in the ServiceNow ecosystem.

"SAP is the foundation of our business at NTT DATA Business Solutions. At the same time, we continue to invest in growth areas that create additional value for our customers," says Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions. "ServiceNow has become a key pillar of that strategy, and The Cloud People has already proven to be an excellent addition to our organization in the Nordics. With Netgain, we are further expanding our ServiceNow business in Sweden. Netgain's highly skilled consultants, strong customer relationships and deep platform expertise make the company an excellent fit for our business."

"Demand for AI-enabled workflow automation and connected service experiences continues to grow, making the ServiceNow platform an increasingly important part of our customers' transformation strategies," says Jatin Rajpal, Senior Executive, Global Head of ServiceNow at NTT DATA. "As we continue to develop our ServiceNow business, we are focused on expanding our capabilities and strengthening our presence in key markets around the world. The acquisition of Netgain supports that ambition by adding expertise and capacity in Europe that complement the strength of The Cloud People."

"This acquisition is an important step in our ambition to build a leading ServiceNow organization in Europe," says Bjørn Jarl, CEO of The Cloud People. "Beyond the strategic fit, what stands out is the strong alignment between our organizations. We share a customer-centric mindset, a commitment to quality and a passion for helping customers realize the full value of the ServiceNow platform. By bringing our teams closer together, we create new opportunities to exchange knowledge, develop talent and continue building on the strengths that have made both companies successful."

"Joining NTT DATA Business Solutions and The Cloud People represents an exciting next chapter for Netgain," says Eva Sandberg, CEO of Netgain. "Our customers will continue to work with the team they know and trust while gaining access to a broader international network, additional resources and expanded capabilities that will support their long-term success."

Following completion of the acquisition, Netgain will operate using the brand name "Netgain – an NTT DATA company".

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is focused on SAP and works within a strong ecosystem of partners including Microsoft and ServiceNow. We enable midmarket and lower large enterprise companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises – from consulting and implementation to managed services. We are part of NTT DATA a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. Together, we are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

About The Cloud People

The Cloud People Group is one of Europe's leading pure-play ServiceNow partners, helping medium and large enterprises maximize the value of the ServiceNow platform through advisory, implementation, managed services and AI-powered workflow transformation. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the company has offices in 9 countries across Northern Europe, the United States and Brazil, serving customers across both the private and public sectors. With 400+ specialists and deep expertise across the ServiceNow platform, The Cloud People combines specialized ServiceNow capabilities with industry knowledge to help organizations accelerate digital transformation and realize measurable business outcomes. Acquired by NTT DATA Business Solutions in December 2025.

About Netgain

Netgain is one of Sweden's leading ServiceNow specialists, helping medium and large enterprises and public sector organizations maximize the value of the ServiceNow platform through advisory, implementation, managed services and workflow automation. Netgain was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. With ~60 specialists and deep expertise across the ServiceNow platform, including ITSM, HR and CSM, Netgain combines technical excellence with business insight to help organizations accelerate digital transformation, improve operational efficiency and achieve measurable business outcomes. Netgain became part of CombinedX in 2013. CombinedX brings together leading specialist companies across the Nordic region, providing expertise in digital transformation, cloud, ERP, data, AI, and business applications. CombinedX is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Sweden.

Media Contacts

NTT DATA Business Solutions: Global Communications – [email protected]

The Cloud People: Nora Rinnan – [email protected]

Netgain: Eva Sandberg – [email protected]

SOURCE NTT DATA Business Solutions AG