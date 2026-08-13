Nuclea Energy to Acquire Moltex Advanced Nuclear Technology Platform

SAINT JOHN, NB, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moltex Energy today announced that Nuclea Energy Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Moltex's advanced nuclear technology portfolio, following a competitive bidding process that attracted significant interest in the company and its technologies.

The transaction represents an important next step for a technology platform developed over more than a decade, encompassing Moltex's Waste to Stable Salt (WATSS) used nuclear fuel recycling process, Stable Salt Reactor – Wasteburner (SSR-W) and FLEX reactor technologies.

The portfolio includes 80 granted patents across nine patent families, together with nine pending patents covering the WATSS recycling process, and has benefited from the commitment of more than C$96 million in private, Canadian and U.S. public-sector funding.

The agreement comes at a time of renewed global momentum for nuclear energy. Rapidly growing demand for reliable, low-carbon electricity, heightened focus on energy security and increasing interest in closing the nuclear fuel cycle are creating new opportunities for advanced nuclear technologies.

In particular, governments and nuclear operators are increasingly examining the potential to recover the considerable energy and material value remaining in used nuclear fuel. Moltex's WATSS technology is being developed to provide a practical and scalable route to recycle that fuel, reduce long-term waste inventories and create fuel for advanced reactors.

"This is a very exciting outcome for Moltex and an important recognition of the value created by our team, shareholders, partners and supporters over more than a decade," said Rory O'Sullivan, CEO of Moltex Energy. "We were delighted by the level of interest generated through the competitive process. The timing could hardly be better: nuclear energy is experiencing extraordinary momentum globally, and used nuclear fuel is increasingly being recognized not simply as a waste liability, but as an enormous strategic energy resource. Nuclea provides a strong platform from which to build on what we have achieved and take these technologies into their next phase."

Moltex's technologies have been developed with the support of governments, utilities, laboratories and engineering partners in Canada, the United States and internationally. Recent development of WATSS has included successful testing with real used CANDU fuel at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories.

"Nuclea sees considerable long-term potential in the technology and expertise developed by Moltex," said Josef Freundorfer, CEO of Nuclea Energy. "The acquisition will add an important advanced reactor and nuclear fuel-cycle platform to Nuclea as we build a broader portfolio of technologies for the rapidly expanding nuclear market."

Under the agreement, Nuclea Energy Canada Inc. will acquire the relevant Moltex technology assets and subsidiaries from Moltex Energy Limited, which is currently in administration. Completion remains subject to certain closing conditions, including the required approval under the United Kingdom's National Security and Investment Act 2021.

Following completion, Nuclea intends to retain Moltex Energy Canada as a focused research, engineering and regulatory-development business supporting the continued advancement of the acquired technologies.

About Moltex Energy

Moltex Energy is developing technologies designed to fundamentally improve the economics, sustainability and fuel security of nuclear energy. Its technology portfolio includes the Waste to Stable Salt (WATSS) used nuclear fuel recycling process, the Stable Salt Reactor – Wasteburner (SSR-W) and through its UK based affiliate MoltexFlex Ltd, the FLEX reactor.

To explore how WATSS can transform nuclear waste management, download the full report here.

SOURCE Moltex Energy