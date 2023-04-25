Nuclear medicine market size to grow by USD 8,057.89 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by growing adoption of SPECT/CT hybrid imaging systems - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nuclear medicine market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,057.89 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 16.48%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing adoption of SPECT/CT hybrid imaging systems, increased use of nuclear medicine for detecting diseases at an early stage, and growing cancer cases and rising investment in the oncology market. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nuclear Medicine Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

The global nuclear medicine market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of global and regional vendors. Established vendors offer a broad range of products, have substantial financial, manufacturing, sales, marketing, and distribution resources, make significant investments in R&D, and have strong geographical coverage. Small and medium-sized vendors are struggling to capture market share from the leading vendors. They are focused on expanding their businesses globally and are generating a significant volume of their net sales from their international operations. The competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to technological advances, an increasing number of new product approvals, the rising number of mergers and acquisitions and strategic collaborations, and the growing focus of vendors on expanding their reach to international markets. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Bayer AG - The company offers nuclear medicine such as MEDRAD Intego.

- The company offers nuclear medicine such as MEDRAD Intego. Bracco Spa - The company offers nuclear medicine such as Cardiogen 82.

- The company offers nuclear medicine such as Cardiogen 82. Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers nuclear medicine such as Fluorine F 18 fludeoxyglucose.

- The company offers nuclear medicine such as Fluorine F 18 fludeoxyglucose. Eckert and Ziegler AG - The company offers nuclear medicine such as GalliaPharm.

- The company offers nuclear medicine such as GalliaPharm. GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

IBA Radiopharma Solutions

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Mallinckrodt Plc

Medi-Radiopharma

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Necsa

Novartis AG

Siemens Healthineers AG

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Get a holistic overview of the nuclear medicine market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by product (radiotherapeutics, equipment SPECT and PET), application (oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others.), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market growth in the radiotherapeutics segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased use of radiotherapeutics to treat multiple disease sites, such as cancer and cardiac diseases. Also, factors such as the rapid growth in the R&D activities for nuclear medicines and the rising prevalence of various diseases, such as cancer and thyroid drive the growth of the segment.

will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased use of radiotherapeutics to treat multiple disease sites, such as cancer and cardiac diseases. Also, factors such as the rapid growth in the R&D activities for nuclear medicines and the rising prevalence of various diseases, such as cancer and thyroid drive the growth of the segment. North America will account for 45% of the market growth during the forecast period. The rising number of cancer cases and the presence of well-established vendors drive the growth of the regional market. In addition, changes in hospital infrastructure and healthcare policies and the adoption of hybrid operating rooms and cloud computing in the healthcare sector are driving the growth of the nuclear medicine market in North America .

Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

Growing adoption of SPECT/CT hybrid imaging systems

Increased use of nuclear medicine for detecting diseases at an early stage

Growing cancer cases and rising investment in the oncology market

The popularity of SPECT/CT hybrid imaging technology is increasing in many countries. It offers various benefits such as early diagnosis, accurate disease staging, and effective response to the treatment of chronic conditions such as diabetes. The growing adoption of the technology has encouraged vendors to focus on expanding the range of radiopharmaceutical products used with their systems to further increase the scope of applications. They are improving their technological capabilities of SPECT/CT hybrid imaging systems. This is expected to further increase the adoption of SPECT/CT hybrid imaging systems among end-users. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Major Trends:

Minimal side effects of the radiopharmaceuticals as compared with its potential benefits

Growing research activities to widen the applications of hybrid imaging

Constant discovery and development of new radiopharmaceuticals

Nuclear medicine such as radiopharmaceuticals has lower side effects. A few risks may be caused such as soreness, bleeding, and swelling at the site of injection. However, these are quite rarely observed. This is one of the major factors for the recommendation of nuclear medicine for various diagnostic and treatment purposes. The use of a small amount of the drug during various processes such as cancer treatment limits the adverse effects of radiopharmaceuticals. Also, they are used for their specific localized action produced owing to the physiologic mechanism and not for any pharmacological action, which reduces the risk of side effects. Such benefits are positively affecting the growth of the market.

Key Challenges:

Regulatory hurdles regarding the preparation of radiopharmaceuticals will challenge the growth of the market. Prominent regulatory authorities such as the US FDA and the American College of Radiology Imaging Network have formed an investigational approach for the approval of new radiopharmaceuticals. They are comparing the new drug with a standard molecule. Owing to extensive toxicology testing, there are very few nuclear medicines approved by the US FDA. Also, these regulations vary in European countries. In Europe, vendors need to submit their clinical research data separately that go through different regulatory policies. Such regulatory challenges restrict the growth of the market.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this nuclear medicine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nuclear medicine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the nuclear medicine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the nuclear medicine market industry across North America , Asia , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nuclear medicine market vendors

Related Reports:

The biomaterials market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 12,907.35 million. The market is segmented by type (metallic, ceramic, polymers, and natural), application (orthopedic, cardiovascular, dental, neurology, and plastic surgery and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

The herbal medicine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% between 2022 and 2027 and the herbal medicine market size forecast is set to increase by USD 36,636.05 million. The market is segmented by product (capsules and tablets, powders, extracts, syrups, and others), distribution channel (hospitals, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce), and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Nuclear Medicine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8057.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.03 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, Cardinal Health Inc., Eckert and Ziegler AG, ECZACIBASI MONROL NUCLEAR PRODUCTS CO., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lantheus Holdings Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, Medi-Radiopharma , Mirion Technologies Inc., Necsa, Novartis AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd., Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Tema Sinergie SpA, and TTG Imaging Solutions LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global nuclear medicine market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global nuclear medicine market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Radiotherapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Radiotherapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Radiotherapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Radiotherapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Radiotherapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Equipment (SPECT and PET) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Equipment (SPECT and PET) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Equipment (SPECT and PET) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Equipment (SPECT and PET) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Equipment (SPECT and PET) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Cardiology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Cardiology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Neurology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Neurology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Neurology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Neurology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Neurology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bayer AG

Exhibit 115: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 116: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 118: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.4 Bracco Spa

Exhibit 120: Bracco Spa - Overview



Exhibit 121: Bracco Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Bracco Spa - Key offerings

12.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 123: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Eckert and Ziegler AG

Exhibit 128: Eckert and Ziegler AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: Eckert and Ziegler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Eckert and Ziegler AG - Key news



Exhibit 131: Eckert and Ziegler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Eckert and Ziegler AG - Segment focus

12.7 ECZACIBASI MONROL NUCLEAR PRODUCTS CO.

Exhibit 133: ECZACIBASI MONROL NUCLEAR PRODUCTS CO. - Overview



Exhibit 134: ECZACIBASI MONROL NUCLEAR PRODUCTS CO. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: ECZACIBASI MONROL NUCLEAR PRODUCTS CO. - Key offerings

12.8 GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 136: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 IBA Radiopharma Solutions

Exhibit 140: IBA Radiopharma Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 141: IBA Radiopharma Solutions - Business segments



Exhibit 142: IBA Radiopharma Solutions - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: IBA Radiopharma Solutions - Segment focus

12.10 Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 149: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 150: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 152: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.12 Mallinckrodt Plc

Exhibit 154: Mallinckrodt Plc - Overview



Exhibit 155: Mallinckrodt Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Mallinckrodt Plc - Key news



Exhibit 157: Mallinckrodt Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Mallinckrodt Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Medi-Radiopharma

Exhibit 159: Medi-Radiopharma - Overview



Exhibit 160: Medi-Radiopharma - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Medi-Radiopharma - Key offerings

12.14 Necsa

Exhibit 162: Necsa - Overview



Exhibit 163: Necsa - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Necsa - Key offerings

12.15 Novartis AG

Exhibit 165: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 166: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens Healthineers AG

Exhibit 169: Siemens Healthineers AG - Overview



Exhibit 170: Siemens Healthineers AG - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key news



Exhibit 172: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Siemens Healthineers AG - Segment focus

12.17 Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 174: Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio