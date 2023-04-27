Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $14.19 Billion by 2033 at a 12.55% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Chemical Synthesis Method, Product, Technology, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market was valued at $3.88 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $14.19 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.55% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for nucleic acid therapeutics applications to treat chronic and genetic diseases, manufacturing advancement for producing nucleic acid by CDMO (a contract development and manufacturing organization), increasing FDA(Food and Drug Administration) approvals of nucleic acid therapeutics, and increasing investment for the expansion of CDMO manufacturing units.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market is developing. The global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market has witnessed several collaborations among the market players. The collaborations are aimed at combining capabilities, expanding the customer base, and marketing, among others.

The opportunity for growth of the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market lies in continued research and development activities for manufacturing innovative nucleic acid therapeutics. Many pharmaceutical companies are expanding their businesses and becoming more outsourcing-oriented.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Product Type

Standard Nucleic Acid

Micro-Scale Nucleic Acid

Large-Scale Nucleic Acid

Custom Nucleic Acid

Modified Nucleic Acid

Primers

Probes

Other Nucleic Acid

Other Services

Segmentation 2: by Technology

Column-Based Method

Microarray-Based Method

The global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market (by technology) is expected to be dominated by the column-based method.

Segmentation 3: By Chemical Synthesis Method

Solid-Phase Oligonucleotide Synthesis (SPOS)

Liquid-Phase Oligonucleotide Synthesis (LPOS)

The global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market (by chemical synthesis method) is expected to be dominated by solid-phase oligonucleotide synthesis.

Segmentation 4: By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Research Institute

Diagnostic Laboratories

The global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market (by end user) is expected to be dominated by pharmaceutical companies.

Segmentation 5: by Region

North America - U.S., Canada

- U.S., Europe - Germany , U.K., France , Italy , Spain , and Rest-of- Europe

- , U.K., , , , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific - China , Japan , India , Australia , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

- , , , , and Rest-of- Rest-of-the-World

The global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market (by region) is dominated by the North America region.

Recent Developments in Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market

In June 2021 , Danaher Corporation acquired Aldeveron for $9.6 billion . Through this acquisition, the company will expand its manufacturing capacity in plasmid DNA and mRNA.

, Danaher Corporation acquired Aldeveron for . Through this acquisition, the company will expand its manufacturing capacity in plasmid DNA and mRNA. In January 2023 , Agilent Technologies, Inc. invested $725 million to increase its manufacturing capacity for therapeutic nucleic acids.

, Agilent Technologies, Inc. invested to increase its manufacturing capacity for therapeutic nucleic acids. In March 2022 , IMM, a partner of VGXI, has recently announced that it received a $12 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support the Phase 1 clinical trial of a DNA vaccine aimed at preventing Alzheimer's disease. The vaccine will be manufactured using VGXI's expertise in contract manufacturing of DNA plasmids for human clinical trials, produced in accordance with GMP standards.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the drivers for the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market:

Growing Demand for Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Application to Treat Chronic and Genetic Diseases

Increasing FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) Approvals of Nucleic Acid Therapeutics

Advancements in Manufacturing Units for Producing Nucleic Acid by CDMOs

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

Substantial Variations in Nucleic Acid Leading to Complications in Therapeutic Classification

Lack of Expertise in Developing Nucleic Acid Therapeutic

How can this report add value to an organization?

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint ventures.

Competitive Strategy: The global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market has witnessed several investments for the expansion of CDMO manufacturing units by the market players. The expansion is aimed at increasing the manufacturing capacity. To meet the growing demand for their services, CDMOs are expanding their manufacturing units and investing in new technologies. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Companies Profiled

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

AGC Biologics

Asymchem Inc.

BACHEM

BioCina

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Codexis, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Scientific

GeneOne Life Science

Kaneka Corporation

LGC Science Group Holdings Limited

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Nippon Shkubai Co., Ltd

ST Pharm

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Market

2 Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Chemical Synthesis Method)

3 Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Product)

4 Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Technology)

5 Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by End Users)

6 Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Region)

7 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

AGC Biologics

Asymchem Inc.

BACHEM

BioCina

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Codexis, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Scientific

GeneOne Life Science

Kaneka Corporation

LGC Science Group Holdings Limited

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Nippon Shkubai Co., Ltd

ST Pharm

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7heww

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets