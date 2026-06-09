Nucor Announces 213th Consecutive Cash Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on Nucor's common stock. This cash dividend is payable on August 11, 2026 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2026 and is Nucor's 213th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

SOURCE Nucor Corporation