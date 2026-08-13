Nucor to Invest $59 Million to Expand Production Capabilities at its Vulcraft Indiana Manufacturing Facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that it will invest $59 million to expand its Vulcraft Indiana manufacturing facility in St. Joe, Indiana, adding capabilities to produce steel grating products. The investment is expected to create 20 new full-time jobs, adding to the more than 300 teammates currently employed at the facility.

"We are pleased to be growing our Vulcraft business in Indiana with this investment to better serve our customers and strengthen our downstream production capabilities, advancing our mission to Grow the Core and Expand Beyond," said John Hollatz, Executive Vice President of Fabricated Construction Products. "Vulcraft is where Nucor got its start in the steel industry, and it remains an important part of our growth today. We appreciate Governor Braun and state and local DeKalb County leaders for their support as we continue to expand our manufacturing footprint in Indiana."

Today's announcement marks Nucor's fourth major investment in Indiana in recent years. In 2022, the company announced a $290 million investment to modernize its sheet mill operations in Crawfordsville. The following year, Nucor announced plans to build a $115 million utility infrastructure production facility nearby. The company also invested $28.5 million to build an insulated metal panel production facility in Waterloo, adjacent to its existing Nucor Building Systems Indiana campus. That facility began operations in 2021.

Together, these investments have created approximately 300 new Nucor jobs in Indiana. Today, Nucor employs more than 2,600 teammates at more than a dozen locations across the state.

Nucor acquired Vulcraft in 1962, marking the company's entrance into the steel industry. From a single production facility in South Carolina, Nucor expanded the Vulcraft business and ultimately made the decision to begin producing its own steel. Vulcraft Indiana opened in 1972 as Nucor's fifth Vulcraft facility and today is one of nine Vulcraft facilities operating across North America.

Vulcraft is the nation's leading producer of open-web steel joists, joist girders and steel decking, which are used primarily in nonresidential construction. These products serve as structural support systems for roofs and floors in warehouses, data centers, manufacturing facilities, retail stores, shopping centers, schools and hospitals, as well as in some multi-story residential buildings. Vulcraft has an annual joist and deck production capacity of approximately 1.2 million tons.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which we expect will or may occur in the future and may impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's best judgment based on current information, and, although we base these statements on circumstances that we believe to be reasonable when made, there can be no assurance that future events will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking information. As such, the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may vary materially from the projected results and expectations discussed in this news release. Factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressure on sales and pricing, including pressure from imports and substitute materials; (2) U.S. and foreign trade policies affecting steel imports or exports; (3) the sensitivity of the results of our operations to general market conditions, and in particular, prevailing market steel prices and changes in the supply and cost of raw materials, including pig iron, iron ore and scrap steel; (4) the availability and cost of electricity and natural gas, which could negatively affect our cost of steel production or result in a delay or cancellation of existing or future drilling within our natural gas drilling programs; (5) critical equipment failures and business interruptions; (6) market demand for steel products, which, in the case of many of our products, is driven by the level of nonresidential construction activity in the United States; (7) impairment in the recorded value of inventory, equity investments, fixed assets, goodwill or other long-lived assets; (8) uncertainties and volatility surrounding the global economy, including excess world capacity for steel production, inflation and interest rate changes; (9) fluctuations in currency conversion rates; (10) significant changes in laws or government regulations affecting environmental compliance, including legislation and regulations that result in greater regulation of greenhouse gas emissions that could increase our energy costs, capital expenditures and operating costs or cause one or more of our permits to be revoked or make it more difficult to obtain permit modifications; (11) the cyclical nature of the steel industry; (12) capital investments and their impact on our performance; (13) our safety performance; (14) our ability to integrate businesses we acquire; and (15) the impact of any pandemic or public health situation. These and other factors are discussed in Nucor's regulatory filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Nucor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and Nucor does not assume any obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE Nucor Corporation