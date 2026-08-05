NueCell Bio Announces its Launch as a New Translational Partner for Cell Therapies with Unique Expertise to Accelerate Treatments from Discovery into GMP Manufacturing

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NueCell Bio, a newly established cell therapy science and development services company that utilizes proprietary modular translational development solutions focused on advancing modern cell therapies from scientific discovery through clinical readiness, today announced its launch as a specialist partner uniquely positioned to advance and accelerate cell-based treatments to patients.

NueCell Bio is led by a team possessing unprecedented experience in the advanced therapies market. The team's industry-leading expertise in supporting customers developing novel cell therapies positions NueCell Bio to offer customizable modular technologies to engineer cells and develop scalable, GMP-ready manufacturing processes and analytics for a wide range of cell therapies. NueCell Bio works across a broad spectrum of groundbreaking science in this field, including CAR-T, stem cells, iPSC-derived therapies, gene-edited cells, and tissue repair platforms – supporting both autologous and allogeneic products.

NueCell Bio is headquartered in the Sorrento Valley area of San Diego – a leading hub for biotechnology and advanced therapy development – in a 26,300 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that specializes in translational services for cell therapy.

"Advanced therapies, including cell therapies, are expanding rapidly across the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and emerging biotechnology markets," said Michael Wourms, Chief Executive Officer of NueCell Bio. "The industry does not suffer from a shortage of scientific breakthroughs, it suffers from a difficulty in efficiently converting these breakthroughs into therapies that can be evaluated, manufactured, and ultimately delivered to patients. That translational phase is where NueCell Bio is focused. By combining NueCell's flexible and modular translational development solutions with scientific expertise, analytical capabilities, and a proven track record, we believe we are uniquely positioned to help innovators advance the next generation of cellular therapies for cancer, immune-mediated diseases, tissue repair and regeneration, and other areas of significant unmet medical need."

"NueCell Bio is distinctively positioned to advance cell therapies from early discovery through clinical development," said Dr. Uma Lakshmipathy, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer. "Cell therapies have been proven to work and are commercially available, but manufacturing them at scale is still slow and expensive, largely because each therapy is biologically unique. The most promising therapies often face the greatest development complexity. Every program follows a different path, and the scientific, analytical, and development challenges that create risk for one company may be very different for another. Our role is to understand where each program is today, identify what is needed to move it forward, and apply the right expertise and resources at the appropriate time to help accelerate its path towards clinical readiness. By combining modular technology stacks of scientific, analytical, process development, and manufacturing-enabling capabilities, NueCell Bio is uniquely positioned to help innovators navigate critical development challenges and advance promising therapies more efficiently to reach patients faster."

Renowned University of Pennsylvania Professor, Dr. Bruce Levine, a member of NueCell Bio's Scientific Advisory Board, said, "The ecosystem of advanced therapies I have been part of for many years is moving rapidly and NueCell Bio helps meet the demand by supporting the development of life-altering and life-saving treatments that were previously only a distant hope in many challenging areas of medicine. To reach more patients, the future of cell therapy lies in expanding beyond oncology towards additional broad indications, while still addressing low-incidence diseases. To support this goal, the incorporation of precision engineering, efficient manufacturing processes and advanced analytics is essential."

"The ability to genetically engineer cells to have the characteristics to treat specific diseases is key, but another very important aspect is successfully advancing these programs from lab research into a GMP manufacturing process that is capable of consistently delivering cells in sufficient quantities and with required characteristics and viability," said Dr. Gabor Veres, a member of NueCell Bio's Scientific Advisory Board. "With the expertise of our team and state-of-the-art capabilities, NueCell Bio is well positioned to support customers by developing reliable, consistent and scalable processes suited to clinical manufacturing and future commercialization."

Addressing the acquisition and the future, Dr. Richard Snyder, Chair of the Board and Co-founder of NueCell Bio, said, "I am incredibly excited by how this business brings together such an extraordinary caliber of leaders in the field, along with the team and assets transitioning to NueCell Bio. Beyond this, our team's significant industry networks are an equally strong factor in establishing NueCell as a highly differentiated cell therapy services business positioned to address the needs of current and future customers."

In connection with the transaction, Kineticos Life Sciences served as exclusive advisor to NueCell Bio, with Goodwin Procter LLP serving as legal counsel.

About NueCell Bio

NueCell Bio is a San Diego-based company that works with academic institutions, biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical companies to advance cell therapies from concept and early research into clinical development. Our team brings deep expertise in biology, cell engineering, bioprocessing, and advanced technology integration, supported by modular technology stacks that can be tailored to each program.

NueCell Bio gives clients access to experienced design, development and CMC expertise. By combining scientific excellence, strong quality systems, scalable operations, and 'customer-first' engagement, NueCell Bio helps accelerate the journey from scientific discovery to clinical delivery. For more information, visit www.NueCellBio.com

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SOURCE NueCell Bio