NuGen Homes Ready to Open New Model and Sales Center in September

SLINGER, Wis., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuGen Homes is pleased to announce the opening of its new Model and Sales Center in Slinger, Wisconsin in September 2023. The center, which will include two model homes, will be located at 4437 Highway 60 (just west of Hwy 41). The exact Grand Opening date to be announced in coming weeks.

Artist renderings of the new NuGen Homes sales center on Highway 60 in Slinger, WI. The Grand Opening for the new center will take place in September. Artist renderings of the new NuGen Homes sales center on Highway 60 in Slinger, WI. The Grand Opening for the new center will take place in September.

"We're super excited about this opportunity!" said Missy Buttrum who co-founded NuGen with her husband, Chris Buttrum. "We've been looking for a proper site to put our sales center for the last five years. The Slinger community has welcomed us with open arms and I think that's what makes it so exciting. We are also very grateful to the Town of Polk Town Board for their final approval."

"Right now, Washington County, where the model center and sales center are located, has an initiative called 'Next Generation Housing,' Buttrum added. "This initiative is designed to create affordable housing for essential workers. It's great to be part of this initiative with our new sales center right in the middle of all of this. We're just trying to level the playing field and help to control costs despite the inflation we hear about in the news day to day."

Interested home buyers will be able to meet with NuGen sales representatives by appointment, by calling (414) 982-4005 or at NuGenhomes.com.

"Customers will be able to see two models to walk through and see all of the available options for these houses," said Buttrum. "The model homes start at $149,000 and buyers will be able to customize their new homes right at the sales center. We build efficiently and NuGen Homes came to fruition when surplus buyers had difficulty finding homes. We are able to provide affordable, brand-new houses in a remarkably short time. From the time permits are acquired until construction is completed, we could have your new home finished in as little as 100 days."

The two model homes were built in partnership with MidCountry Homes of Dorchester, WI. NuGen also provides homes in partnership with a pair of other state builders, Wisconsin Homes, Inc. of Marshfield and Amwood Homes, Inc. in Janesville.

About NuGen Homes

NuGen Homes from HomeWire came to fruition when it became more difficult to find homes for the surplus of home buyers. NuGen Homes is based on providing affordable, brand-new homes and is part of HomeWire, as Wisconsin-based company that does everything real estate. Starting as a brokerage working with buyers and sellers, we have expanded into rentals, rehabs and new home construction. NuGen partners with modular, manufactured, and custom panelized home builders that bring you quality homes right to your foundation. Learn more at NuGenHomes.com.

