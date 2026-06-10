Nugget Introduces Smore: A Modular Chair Designed for Play

The brand behind the fan-favorite Nugget Play Couch expands its lineup with a modular play chair that grows with child's age

BUTNER, N.C., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nugget®, maker of The Nugget, The Original Play Couch, has introduced Smore™, a game-changing, first-of-its-kind modular, playwithable™ chair. Smore is a chair that kids can take apart and rebuild for independent, creative, imaginative, everyday play.

New from Nugget®, Smore is a modular, playwithableTM chair kids can take apart, rebuild, and use. Smore, the new play chair from Nugget®, has the ability to transform and grow with the child.

Smore joins the brand's award-winning designs: The Nugget, a play couch built for creativity, and Chunk, the world's first play ottoman. Unlike most children's chairs, Smore is meant to be played with. Kids can reconfigure Smore's three sturdy pieces to create reading nooks, tunnels, play houses, desks and more.

"Most existing kids chairs are passive, sit-only products, and we knew that the format was ripe for reinvention," said Nugget CEO and Co-Founder David Baron. "We created a play-first product and even trademarked the word 'playwithable', reflecting our long-standing philosophy that every single kid is the most creative person on the planet and all we've got to do is just not get in the way of that. The same philosophy applies to our new Smore chair."

Smore is built to last and developed to grow with the child. By rearranging the three pieces, the chair's seat height can be adjusted higher or lower to match a child's growing height.

Designed with kids' bedrooms in mind, Smore's smaller footprint is ideal for bedroom spaces and makes the product easy to move and take apart without needing help from an adult.

Additionally, this is Nugget's first product available for personalization with custom embroidery.

Smore is available in nine colors and three fabrics, including an all-new denim option. It is available exclusively at nuggetcomfort.com with an introductory price starting at $179 (through June 23), and a regular price starting at $199 beginning June 24. Personalized embroidery is available for an additional $19. Recommended for ages 2 and up.

About Nugget

With 60,000 five-star ratings, Nugget, makers of The Original Play Couch™, is a cult-favorite brand that launched a new category: play furniture. Beloved for its versatility, modern design, and durability, Nugget play furniture is part-furniture, part-toy, and 100% fun. Nugget also offers the award-winning Chunk™, a circular play ottoman perfect for stacking, lounging, and creative play. Both are assembled in-house in North Carolina.

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SOURCE Nugget