NUH RECOGNISED AMONG WORLD'S GREENEST HOSPITALS; ONLY SINGAPORE HOSPITAL AWARDED HIGHEST DISTINCTION

Only 1 of 6 Singapore hospitals recognised to achieve 5 leaves

1 of just 36 hospitals globally to receive highest distinction

Recognition by Newsweek and Statista

Benchmarking against 250 hospitals across 36 countries

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National University Hospital (NUH) has been recognised in Newsweek and Statista's inaugural World's Greenest Hospitals 2026 ranking, receiving the highest five-leaf rating. NUH is the only Singapore hospital among six local institutions featured in the ranking to achieve this distinction and is one of just 36 hospitals globally awarded five leaves.

The ranking assessed 250 hospitals across 36 countries on sustainability performance, expert recommendations, sustainability-related certifications and achievements, commitments, and reporting transparency. Hospitals awarded five leaves were assessed to be among the strongest performers within the ranking's sustainability framework.

The recognition reflects NUH's broader efforts to embed sustainability across healthcare delivery, operations and infrastructure. In 2025, NUH became the first hospital in the world to receive the Healthcare Sustainability Certification awarded by Joint Commission International (JCI) and the International Hospital Federation's Geneva Sustainability Centre, recognising its progress in environmental impact, governance and health equity.

As part of its sustainability journey, NUH has committed to achieving a 60 per cent recycling rate by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2045. Initiatives undertaken include reducing plastic use across its campus, transitioning to lower-emission anaesthetic gases, optimising energy consumption in operating theatres, and introducing sustainable clinical practices that reduce waste while maintaining high standards of patient care.

Among its achievements, NUH has reduced plastic bag use at its pharmacies by more than 50 per cent, saving around 400,000 bags annually, and cut the use of a high-emission anaesthetic gas by 98 per cent, equivalent to removing more than 400 cars from the road each year. The hospital has also nearly achieved a 30 per cent reduction in waste, while more than doubling its recycling rate since 2020.

Through these efforts, NUH aims to demonstrate that environmental sustainability and high-quality healthcare can go hand in hand, supporting a more resilient healthcare system for future generations.

About the National University Hospital (NUH)­

The National University Hospital (NUH) is Singapore's university hospital. While the hospital at Kent Ridge first received its patients on 24 June 1985, our legacy started from 1905, the date of the founding of what is today the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine. NUH is the principal teaching hospital of the medical school.

Our unique identity as a university hospital is a key attraction for healthcare professionals who aspire to do more than practise tertiary medical care. We offer an environment where research and teaching are an integral part of medicine and continue to shape medicine and transform care for the community we care for.

We are an academic medical centre with over 1,200 beds, serving more than one million patients a year with over 50 medical, surgical and dental specialties. NUH is the only public and not-for-profit hospital in Singapore to provide trusted care for adults, women and children under one roof, including the only paediatric kidney and liver transplant programme in the country.

The NUH is a key member of the National University Health System (NUHS), one of three public healthcare clusters in Singapore. For more information, visit www.nuh.com.sg.

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SOURCE National University Hospital (NUH)