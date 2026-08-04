NULASTIN® Selects Hannah Cranston Media as Public Relations Agency of Record

Award-Winning Agency to Lead Earned Media Strategy as the Beauty Company Builds a New Category Around Elastin Science

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NULASTIN®, the performance-based beauty company pioneering elastin replenishment for hair, lashes, brows and skin, today announced it has selected Hannah Cranston Media (HCM) as its public relations agency of record (AOR). Following a competitive review, NULASTIN selected HCM for its expertise in turning products into true movements; their deep experience across beauty, women's health, biotechnology and mission-driven consumer brands; and for its demonstrated ability to position founder-led companies at the center of cultural and industry conversations.

Founded in 2016 by former professional athlete and award-winning media personality Leah Garcia, NULASTIN built its portfolio around a protein the beauty industry has largely ignored. Collagen has dominated the healthy aging conversation for two decades, while elastin — the protein responsible for the flexibility and resilience of hair and skin — received a fraction of the attention. NULASTIN has since built the category for biotech beauty, earning countless awards and securing a portfolio of U.S. and international patents covering its proprietary elastin technologies, including Elastaplex®, the Regenatez® Peptide, Forticelle® Antioxidant Complex, OptiLastin™ and Elastogenesis®.

HCM — a leading PR and brand storytelling agency recognized for its work with trailblazing brands in lifestyle, CPG, health, beauty, wellness, tech, and innovation — will lead earned media, and affiliate for NULASTIN as the company expands its scientific publishing program, brings next-generation formulations to market, and leads the movement and conversation behind performance-based beauty. HCM will also deploy its proprietary Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) framework to ensure NULASTIN is discoverable not only in traditional media, but across the AI-powered search platforms where women increasingly research hair thinning, menopause, and healthy aging.

"A woman dealing with hair loss deserves better than fear-based marketing and a hopeful guess. That is the reason NULASTIN exists," said Leah Garcia, Founder and CEO of NULASTIN. "HCM builds visibility for brands doing meaningful work in women's health, and this is the chapter where our science needs to reach past the beauty aisle."

"Hair is never only about hair. It carries a woman's sense of herself, and we are honored to help NULASTIN tell that story," said Hannah Cranston, CEO and Founder of Hannah Cranston Media. "Leah has the science, the patents, and the conviction, and our job is to make sure that reaches the woman searching for answers -- wherever she's looking for them. This is exactly the kind of work HCM exists to do."

For more information on NULASTIN's award-winning hair, lash, brow and skin products, please visit www.nulastin.com. To learn more about HCM, please visit www.hannahcranstonmedia.com.

About NULASTIN

NULASTIN® is on a mission to transform people's lives with the innovative power of elastin. Using proprietary Elastaplex® Technology—a synergistic blend of biomimetic signal peptides and proteins–the clinically proven formulas revitalize hair, lashes, brows and skin. Backed by a 100% performance guarantee and countless award recognitions, the solution serums minimize fallout and premature shedding by fortifying follicles at the root, allowing hair to grow visibly longer and stronger. Leading the industry with a first-to-market collection, NULASTIN science boasts 31 Issued U.S. and International Patents relating to elastin and hair growth. Founded by professional athlete and entrepreneur Leah Garcia, NULASTIN is building a scientific platform that extends beyond beauty, establishing elastin as a foundational pillar of how we understand aging.

About HCM

Hannah Cranston Media (HCM) amplifies the transformative power of mission-driven brands that are shaping industries and creating positive change. From developing creative brand activations to executing experiential events and influencer integrations, HCM serves as a natural extension of brands' communications teams. The agency partners with pioneers in health and wellness, equity, AI solutions, and tech to drive conversations that shape cultural discourse while maximizing visibility across earned, owned, and AI-powered discovery channels. Through strategic storytelling and relentless advocacy, HCM turns vision into action and promotes brands by fostering communities, championing causes, and igniting movements.

Media Contacts

[email protected]

SOURCE NULASTIN