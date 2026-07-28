Nulo Launches the Nulo Summer Games Presented by Petco, a Contest to Find America's Top Pet Athletes

Through August 26, the Nulo Summer Games invites pet parents to post a photo or video of their pet showcasing their best "sport" or athletic moment, for the chance to win a first-of-its-kind pet athlete endorsement contract with Nulo and be featured in an upcoming national Nulo advertising campaign. To enter, participants must follow @nulopetfood and @petco on Instagram, post a video or photos featuring their pet in action, tag both accounts and include #Nulo_Contest in the caption. Visit www.nulosummergames.com for complete entry requirements.*

"At Nulo, we've always believed there's an inner athlete in every pet," said Michael Landa, Nulo founder and CEO. "The Nulo Summer Games is a fun, meaningful way to celebrate the dogs and cats who inspire us every day with their energy, resilience and personality, while giving pet parents the chance to see their four-legged companions recognized as the true athletes they are. We're excited to bring this program to life with Petco and continue showing how high-quality nutrition can help pets perform, play and thrive."

As part of the campaign, six winning pets – three dogs and three cats – will be named Gold, Silver or Bronze Medalists, with each receiving an official Team Nulo pet athlete endorsement contract! Gold Medalists will be featured in a Nulo ad campaign and will receive a one-year endorsement contract that includes a one-year supply of Nulo, along with a personalized congratulations video from one of Nulo's Gold Medalist ambassadors, custom collectible trading pins featuring their pet, their pet featured on a custom Nulo kibble bag, a signing day announcement moment, and more.

Silver and Bronze Medalists will also win Team Nulo athlete endorsement contracts for their pets, with prize packages including six-month and one-month supplies of Nulo respectively, a Team Nulo merch kit, and more. Additional dog and cat finalists will each receive a one-month supply of Nulo, with full prize details available in the official contest rules.

Team Nulo Gold Medalist athletes Ryan Crouser, Regan Smith and Jessica Long will all serve on the contest judging panel. Entries will be evaluated based on demonstration of talent, entertainment value, and the quality of their submission. These criteria provide an opportunity for entrants to showcase their creativity, athleticism, personality, and originality. Each athlete will also help welcome the winning pets to Team Nulo through personalized congratulatory videos.

"My dog Koda is my training partner and one of my biggest supporters, so I love the idea of recognizing dogs and cats for their athletic abilities and the fun they bring to our lives," said Ryan Crouser, Team Nulo athlete and three-time Olympic gold medalist in shot put. "Koda's athletic talent is diving, but, whether your pet is swimming in the pool, sprinting across the yard or just showing off, the Nulo Summer Games are a great reminder that every pet has an athlete inside them."

The Nulo Summer Games will be supported by in-store displays at thousands of Petco locations nationwide, featuring Crouser, Smith and Long, alongside a special "20/26" promotion offering a 20% discount on purchases of $26 or more of any Nulo products during the contest period.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced following the close of the contest and celebrated through Nulo's owned channels, a signing day announcement and future campaign storytelling.

For more information on the Nulo Summer Games, full prize details, and official rules, visit www.nulosummergames.com. For more on Team Nulo, visit nulo.com/be-inspired or follow on Instagram.

*NULO SUMMER GAMES PRESENTED BY PETCO: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to dog or cat owners who are legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.) 18 years and older. Void where prohibited. Enter Contest by 8/26/2026. For Official Rules, including entry requirements and prize descriptions, visit www.nulosummergames.com. Endorsement Contract is a promotional prize name only and does not create any employment or other relationship with Sponsor or Petco. Nulo pet food prizes awarded as 1 $100 voucher per month (12, 6 or 1, as applicable), redeemable at pet food retail stores nationwide that stock Nulo products. Sponsor: Nulo, Inc., 2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln, Suite 140, Austin, TX 78746.

About Nulo

Nulo is on a mission to fuel the inner athlete in every pet. With a wide range of ultra-premium food formats available in more than 6,500 pet specialty retailers nationwide, Nulo ensures pets enjoy the best in digestive and immune health, skin and coat care, mobility, and weight management. Recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Most Innovative Brands at Retail," Nulo's offerings are rich in animal-based proteins and low in carbs, crafted to keep pets thriving alongside their human companions. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Austin, TX, Nulo continues to inspire pet parents and athletes alike. For more information, visit www.nulo.com.

Media Contact

Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE Nulo