Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy NuPlay through Microsoft Marketplace, accessing trusted solutions that accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurix, an AI services company that helps enterprises implement Agentic AI, today announced the availability of NuPlay in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Nurix AI customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

NuPlay Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

Nurix builds agentic AI that powers enterprise operations from customer support and sales to HR, IT, retail, and vendor management. Its agents autonomously resolve queries, execute workflows, and drive outcomes across voice, chat, email, and SMS. NuPlay, Nurix's platform now available on Microsoft Marketplace, provides the infrastructure to deploy and scale AI agents in production with deep integration across CRM, ERP, and Microsoft Azure services.

"The next phase of enterprise AI will be defined by agents that can operate reliably in real workflows, not just generate impressive demos. NuPlay was built to help enterprises deploy real-time conversations agents with the latency, orchestration, and operational control required in production. Our availability in Microsoft Marketplace marks a milestone and makes it easier for Microsoft customers to access Nurix and bring agentic AI into the workflows where conversations, decisions, and outcomes happen," said Mukesh Bansal, Founder, Nurix AI.

"Microsoft Marketplace helps organizations and partners move faster, work smarter, and grow by connecting them with the right solutions, all in one trusted place," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "We're happy to welcome Nurix's solution, NuPlay, to the growing Microsoft Marketplace ecosystem," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing.

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AIapps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

About Nurix

Nurix builds agentic AI that powers the autopilot enterprise across sales, support, and operations. NuPlay enables enterprises to orchestrate and scale AI agents in production with integrations across CRM, ERP, and enterprise systems. Backed by General Catalyst and Accel. Learn more at nurix.ai.

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SOURCE NuPlay