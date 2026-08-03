Nurix AI Rebrands as NuPlay AI to Advance a New Generation of Self-Improving AI Systems

The rebranding aligns the company's corporate identity with its flagship conversational AI platform, NuPlay, following its expansion across enterprise voice and chat AI and the recent acquisition of Verloop.io

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurix AI, an enterprise AI company building autonomous AI agents for complex business workflows, today announced that it has rebranded as NuPlay AI, reflecting its evolution from a conversational AI company into a platform for building and operating self-improving agentic systems across the enterprise.

Nurix AI Rebrands as NuPlay

NuPlay helps organizations redesign workflows around AI agents, deterministic automation and human judgment. Its systems can execute tasks, make decisions, coordinate work across enterprise software and use production feedback to improve performance over time.

Combined with the recent acquisition of Verloop.io, which expanded the company's conversational AI capabilities, the transition to NuPlay AI marks the company's next phase of growth. While the company's identity is changing, its operations, product capabilities, support services continue unchanged.

Today, 100+ enterprises use NuPlay to build and run agentic systems across complex business workflows. The platform enables AI agents to execute tasks, make decisions and coordinate work across enterprise software, while improving based on real-world production outcomes.

"Enterprise AI has reached an important turning point. It's no longer about whether AI can handle customer interactions, but whether those agents get better the longer they run, without a team of engineers manually intervening every week," said Mukesh Bansal, Founder and CEO, NuPlay AI. "That's what NuPlay was built to do. Customers already know us more by our platform than by our company name. Renaming the company simply reflects that reality. It sharpens our focus on building the best enterprise conversational AI platform while remaining committed to delivering measurable outcomes for our customers."

NuPlay instruments each execution, evaluates performance against business results and identifies recurring failure patterns, allowing improvements to be made across the agent, its context, workflow orchestration or underlying systems, with changes tested before they are promoted into production. Its conversational AI deployments provide one proof point at scale: more than 20 million conversations each month, including deployments achieving containment rates above 82% in live production environments.

As part of the rebrand, the company is introducing a refreshed brand identity - a new logo, website and visual identity built around NuPlay AI.

Looking ahead, NuPlay AI is targeting 4x growth over the next two years, with a roadmap focused on deepening self-improvement, new AI models and expanded multilingual capabilities supporting its vision of the 'autopilot enterprise': trusted AI agents that manage routine customer interactions.

About NuPlay AI (Formerly Nurix AI)

NuPlay AI is an enterprise AI company building conversational AI agents that combine human-like engagement with enterprise-grade reliability engineered to improve with every interaction. Led by Mukesh Bansal, founder of Myntra, Curefit, and Meraki Labs, and backed by Accel, General Catalyst, and Prosus, the company deploys AI agents across customer engagement and operational workflows.

SOURCE Nurix AI