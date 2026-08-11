Nutiva Expands Condiment Portfolio with New Sauces and Marinades, Launching Exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market

Available in Kung Pao, Teriyaki and Korean BBQ the New Line Brings Bold, Restaurant-Inspired Flavors to Home Cooking

Culinary Expansion : Nutiva expands its better-for-you condiment lineup with three globally inspired sauces and marinades.

: Nutiva expands its better-for-you condiment lineup with three globally inspired sauces and marinades. Three Bold Flavors: Available in Kung Pao, Teriyaki, and Korean BBQ, the line provides health-conscious consumers with a convenient shortcut to recreate restaurant-quality meals at home.

Available in Kung Pao, Teriyaki, and Korean BBQ, the line provides health-conscious consumers with a convenient shortcut to recreate restaurant-quality meals at home. Exclusive Retail Launch: Designed for shoppers who prioritize clean labels and premium ingredients, the sauces and marinades are now on shelf at Sprouts Farmers Market.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutiva, the pioneer of organic foods that nurture people and the planet, today announced the launch of its globally inspired sauces and marinades, available exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market. Featuring three signature flavors, Kung Pao, Teriyaki, and Korean BBQ, the new line makes it easy for home cooks to recreate restaurant-inspired dishes with clean ingredients in a convenient 10 oz. squeeze bottle format.

Nutiva Launches Three New Sauces and Marinades at Sprouts Farmers Market

As restaurant and takeout costs continue to climb, more consumers are cooking at home and craving bold, adventurous flavors to elevate everyday meals. At the same time, demand for ingredient transparency grows, with shoppers seeking pantry staples made without artificial additives or preservatives.

Nutiva's new sauces and marinades meet this consumer demand proving that better-for-you condiments can still deliver robust taste:

Kung Pao: Savor the bold, sweet and spicy profile, where heat and tang harmoniously come together for a crave-worthy kick.

Savor the bold, sweet and spicy profile, where heat and tang harmoniously come together for a crave-worthy kick. Teriyaki : A top-selling flavor in the global condiments category, this sweet and savory classic sauce is made with 54% less sodium than the leading brand.

: A top-selling flavor in the global condiments category, this sweet and savory classic sauce is made with 54% less sodium than the leading brand. Korean BBQ: As the popularity of Korean cuisine grows, this sauce delivers a mouthwatering combination of rich umami flavors.

Each recipe starts with Nutiva's signature Coconut Aminos, expertly blended with ingredients like organic spices, mirin, rice vinegar, sesame seeds, and ginger. Every bottle is USDA Certified Organic, Certified Gluten-Free, soy-free, non-GMO, crafted entirely without artificial flavors or gums, and formulated with low sodium and low sugar profiles. A perfect staple for any stir fry, marinade, grill, or glaze, the new line offers an easy way to elevate weeknight meals.

"We're excited to offer our new Kung Pao, Teriyaki, and Korean BBQ sauces exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market," said Abby Stickney, Vice President of Marketing at Nutiva. "With more consumers choosing to cook at home, we wanted to provide an effortless way to elevate everyday meals. By partnering with chefs, we've made it easy to bring authentic, healthy, and restaurant-quality global flavors to the dinner table."

All three of Nutiva's sauces and marinades are now on shelf exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market for $7.99, with additional retailers to follow. For more information, please visit www.nutiva.com.

About Nutiva

Nutiva is the pioneer of organic foods that nurture people and the planet, while elevating everyday wellness. Hungry for better and on a mission to build a brighter future, Nutiva is committed to globally sourcing better ingredients to create healthy and delicious products. The company crafts a robust portfolio of USDA-Certified Organic products across culinary oils, sauces, nutrition, and supplement categories. Known for their consistent quality, purity, and flavor, Nutiva's offerings are minimally processed and derived from traceable ingredients. Nutiva products are available nationwide and in Canada. For more information, visit www.nutiva.com, or follow the brand on its social channels.

Media Contact

Marissa Lapointe

Rachel Kay Public Relations,

a FINN Partners Company

[email protected]

858-206-8723

SOURCE Nutiva