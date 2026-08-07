NutriPQQ® Publishes New PQQ Sourcing Guide for Supplement Brands and Manufacturers

The new B2B resource helps procurement, formulation, and quality teams evaluate PQQ production methods, ingredient identity, testing, stability, packaging, and supply continuity.

Key Highlights

Provides a practical framework for comparing PQQ suppliers beyond quoted price and assay percentage.

Covers production method, ingredient identity, analytical testing, batch consistency, formulation characteristics, packaging, storage, and supply continuity.

Supports procurement, quality, R&D, regulatory, and operations teams involved in ingredient qualification.

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NutriPQQ®, a fermentation-produced pyrroloquinoline quinone disodium salt ingredient from Nutri Avenue Inc. with more than 99% purity, has published a new PQQ Sourcing Guide for dietary supplement brands, contract manufacturers, formulators, private-label developers, and ingredient purchasing teams.

Developed as part of NutriPQQ®'s B2B ingredient support resources, the guide helps buyers evaluate PQQ beyond headline price and assay percentage. It covers ingredient identity, production method, analytical testing, batch consistency, formulation characteristics, packaging, storage, documentation, and commercial supply continuity.

The new guide organizes these variables into a practical qualification framework. Buyers are encouraged to review PQQ identity, fermentation versus chemical synthesis, assay and analytical methods, impurities and contaminants, batch-to-batch consistency, formulation characteristics, storage conditions, packaging, shelf life, and commercial continuity before approving an ingredient or supplier.

For teams preparing requests for information or comparing multiple candidates, the framework is designed to bring procurement, quality, formulation, regulatory, and operations requirements into the same review process. This can reduce repeated information requests and make gaps easier to identify before sampling or commercial negotiation begins.

From Price Comparison to Supplier Qualification

The lowest initial quotation does not always represent the lowest total sourcing cost. Delays in documentation, inconsistent lots, unsuitable packaging, incomplete testing, formulation issues, or unexpected supply changes can create additional costs after purchase.

The guide therefore encourages procurement, quality assurance, R&D, regulatory, and operations teams to compare suppliers across quality, technical fit, documentation, commercial reliability, and service rather than price alone. Using a shared framework can also help teams identify unanswered questions and document supplier approval decisions before commercial purchasing begins.

NutriPQQ® is produced through fermentation and company materials specify more than 99% purity. Buyers evaluating PQQ can review additional NutriPQQ® product and science information covering production method, testing, and technical characteristics relevant to formulation and sourcing.

Availability

The complete PQQ Sourcing Guide is available on the NutriPQQ® website. Companies evaluating PQQ ingredients can also contact NutriPQQ® to request product specifications, technical documentation, samples, pricing, or formulation support.

The guide is intended as an educational starting point and does not replace a company's internal quality system, regulatory review, or finished-product validation.

About NutriPQQ®

NutriPQQ® is a branded pyrroloquinoline quinone disodium salt ingredient from Nutri Avenue Inc. Produced through fermentation, it is positioned for dietary supplement brands, formulators, contract manufacturers, private-label developers, and ingredient sourcing teams. NutriPQQ® provides access to technical documentation, testing support, packaging options, and formulation guidance.

Media Contact

Nutri Avenue Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 423-393-7690

Address: 1101 W Valley Blvd, Ste 104, Alhambra, CA 91803

Website: www.nutripqq.com

SOURCE NutriPQQ®