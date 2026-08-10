Scalp-first haircare, rooted in clinical science and professional expertise, expands into specialty retail as demand for hair wellness accelerates.

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrire today announced its retail debut through an exclusive partnership with Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. The brand launches on Ulta.com starting August 10 and will expand to select Ulta Beauty stores across the U.S. beginning August 23. The partnership marks a major milestone in Nutrire's growth and its first move into national retail.

Nutrire Enters Retail for the First Time Through Exclusive Nationwide Launch with Ulta Beauty

As consumers increasingly adopt skincare-inspired routines and seek solutions for long-term hair health, Nutrire is helping shape the next evolution of prestige haircare. Developed in collaboration with estheticians, trichologists and hairstylists, the brand delivers personalized formulas that address the scalp and strands as distinct needs, bringing professional expertise and measurable performance to an underserved category.

The exclusive launch represents a strategic partnership between two Chicago-based companies with deep roots in professional salon expertise and a shared vision for elevating hair wellness. Together, Nutrire and Ulta Beauty identified a significant opportunity within prestige haircare to introduce a scalp-first system that makes healthier haircare more accessible to guests nationwide. Further reinforcing Ulta Beauty's confidence in the brand, Nutrire has been selected as one of the retailer's Sparked brands, Ulta Beauty's curated platform for emerging brands with exceptional growth potential.

"This launch represents far more than retail expansion. It validates that consumers are ready to think differently about haircare," said Kristen Chase, General Manager of Nutrire. "We developed Nutrire alongside salon and spa professionals who care for hair meticulously and holistically, from scalp to strand. The result is a clinically driven system built on a simple truth: scalp and strand need different things. Healthy hair starts at the root. Partnering with Ulta Beauty lets us bring that philosophy to a national audience and make scalp-first care more accessible than ever."

The launch arrives at a pivotal moment for the beauty industry as scalp care continues to emerge as one of prestige beauty's fastest-growing categories. As beauty enthusiasts become increasingly educated about the connection between scalp health and stronger, healthier hair, demand has shifted toward treatment-driven formulas rooted in professional expertise rather than cosmetic benefits alone.

Incubated within Chicago-founded Tricoci Salon and Spa and built on decades of professional expertise, Nutrire was created to bridge the gap between clinical scalp care and luxury haircare. By bringing skincare thinking to haircare, Nutrire treats the scalp as the center of every routine. The collection includes targeted scalp treatments, scalp-specific cleansers, and conditioners designed to fortify the strand while supporting healthier, stronger hair from root to tip.

"Haircare is becoming increasingly personalized, with guests seeking targeted solutions that support their individual hair goals rather than one-size-fits-all routines," said Shianna Davey, Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty. "As those needs continue to evolve, so does our assortment. We're focused on curating brands that bring meaningful innovation, specialized expertise and thoughtfully developed solutions that address specific hair and scalp concerns. Nutrire is a natural addition to our haircare portfolio, combining a professional-inspired approach with targeted innovation that complements the way today's guests are shopping. Through Sparked and our overall hair offering, we're proud to introduce emerging brands that inspire discovery, expand choice and reinforce Ulta Beauty as the destination for what's next in haircare."

The complete Nutrire collection will be available on Ulta.com beginning August 10, with distribution expanding to approximately 250 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide beginning August 23.

ABOUT NUTRIRE:

Nutrire brings the rigor of clinical skincare to haircare, starting where healthy hair begins: the scalp. Born from salon and spa expertise, Nutrire pairs that clinical approach with the craft of estheticians, trichologists, and hairstylists to nourish from scalp to strand. Nutrire means "to nourish" in Italian, and that idea shapes everything: science made sensorial, luxury and results together. This is the root of healthier hair.

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SOURCE Nutrire