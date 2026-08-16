NUU Introduces the All-New X10 5G: Fully Unlocked. Nationwide 5G. Exceptional Value.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NUU, a leader in affordable mobile technology, today announced the launch of the all-new NUU X10 5G, a fully unlocked Android smartphone designed to deliver reliable performance, modern features, and seamless compatibility across America's leading wireless networks.

Built for consumers who want the freedom to choose their carrier, the X10 5G is fully unlocked and compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and most prepaid wireless providers in the United States. Whether you're switching carriers, bringing your own device, or looking for outstanding value without compromise, the X10 5G makes staying connected simple.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor and running Android 16, the X10 5G delivers smooth everyday performance for streaming, gaming, multitasking, navigation, and productivity. Its expansive 6.8-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate provides a fluid viewing experience, while the long-lasting 5,000mAh battery keeps you powered throughout the day.

Feature Highlights

Fully unlocked with support for AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and most prepaid carriers

6.8-inch HD+ display with smooth 90Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core 5G processor

Android 16

50MP AI triple rear camera system with 8MP front camera

5,000mAh all-day battery

4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable storage via dedicated microSD slot (up to 512GB)

NFC for Tap & Pay and quick device pairing

Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity

"The X10 5G represents another important step forward for NUU as we continue to innovate and bring better mobile experiences to more people," said Danny Sit, CEO of NUU. "By offering a fully unlocked smartphone compatible with all major U.S. carriers, we're giving customers the freedom to choose the network that fits their lives while enjoying the quality, reliability, and innovation they've come to expect from NUU."

Freedom to Choose Your Carrier

Purchase once and connect with the carrier that works best for you. The X10 5G is fully unlocked, giving you the flexibility to switch networks without being tied to a contract.

Smooth Everyday Performance

The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor delivers responsive performance whether you're streaming videos, browsing social media, navigating with GPS, or managing multiple apps.

More Space for What Matters

With 128GB of built-in storage and support for up to 512GB of expandable microSD storage, you'll have plenty of room for photos, videos, apps, and files.

Tap. Pay. Go.

Integrated NFC enables secure contactless payments and convenient device pairing, making everyday interactions faster and easier.

Power That Lasts

A large 5,000mAh battery helps keep you connected from morning through night without constantly searching for a charger.

Availability

The NUU X10 5G will be available beginning August 16, 2026, through the NUU online store for an MSRP of $219.99. Every purchase includes a complimentary tempered glass screen protector for added protection from day one.

About NUU

NUU is a global mobile technology company headquartered in Irving, Texas, dedicated to delivering innovative Android solutions for consumers and businesses. Through NUU Mobile, the company offers quality, fully unlocked Android smartphones compatible with all major U.S. carriers. Through NUU for Business, NUU partners with enterprises, carriers, and VARs to deliver purpose-built Android mobility solutions that enable secure, reliable, and scalable deployments. Driven by innovation and a commitment to quality, NUU continues to redefine what customers can expect from Android technology.

For more information, visit www.nuumobile.com.

Media Contact

Heisen Cheng

Paul Lam

[email protected]

SOURCE NUU