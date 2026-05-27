Nuvation Bio to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, today announced that David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio, and Philippe Sauvage, Chief Financial Officer of Nuvation Bio, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 9:55 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Nuvation Bio website. An archived recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment with the goal of developing therapies that create a profound, positive impact on patients' lives. Our diverse pipeline includes taletrectinib (IBTROZI ®), a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor; safusidenib, a brain-penetrant IDH1 inhibitor; and an innovative drug-drug conjugate (DDC) program.

Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.nuvationbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X (@nuvationbioinc).

Media and Investor Contacts

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact

JR DeVita

[email protected]

Nuvation Bio Media Contact

Kaitlyn Nealy

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuvation Bio Inc.