Nuveen's Acquisition Playbook Accelerates Growth of Direct Indexing Platform by 8x in First 12 Months

AUM Increase Driven by Advanced Technology and Doubling Down on Personalization

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuveen, a leading global investment manager, today reported on the accelerated scale, performance and evolution of Brooklyn, a differentiated custom multi-asset direct indexing platform, highlighting growth across AUM, clients served, product capabilities and talent in the 12 months since the firm was acquired by Nuveen.

"Under the Nuveen umbrella, Brooklyn has gained our full backing, including every element of operational and functional support required to eliminate friction and free up the team to focus on what they do best: delivering a differentiated client experience, exceptional technology and product innovation," said Bill Huffman, CEO of Nuveen. "The first 12 months following an acquisition are crucial to its success. I'm immensely proud of the entire team that rallied together to keep clients at the forefront of everything we do while flawlessly executing against our acquisition playbook."

Growth by the Numbers

Since June 2025, driven by both new advisor relationships and existing advisors expanding their client portfolios, Nuveen and Brooklyn together have:

Grown Brooklyn's AUM by approximately 8x to $8.1 billion 1 , with tax-advantaged long/short strategies accounting for roughly half of that growth

, with tax-advantaged long/short strategies accounting for roughly half of that growth More than doubled the number of advisors on the platform

Increased the total number of accounts by more than 600%

Enhanced Capabilities

Through the integration of Nuveen's alternatives expertise into Brooklyn's personalized portfolio construction, the platform has meaningfully broadened clients' access to private markets exposure through interval funds. Approximately 10% of accounts now hold interval funds as part of their overall allocation — a tangible demonstration of the combined platform's ability to deliver sophisticated, tax-efficient solutions at scale.

Investing in Talent and Leveraging Deep Investment Expertise

Deepening the connection between Nuveen's investment team and the Brooklyn platform, select members of Nuveen's equities team began taking on additional responsibilities in June 2026 to support Brooklyn's quantitative research processes, bringing the deep expertise of Nuveen's equity analysts directly into Brooklyn's investment process.

Media Contacts:

Sally Lyden | [email protected] | 646.984.1913

E-Soo Kim | [email protected] | 551.224.4919

About Nuveen

Nuveen is a global investment leader, managing $1.4T in public and private assets for clients around the world, as of June 30, 2026. With broad expertise across income and alternatives, we invest in the growth of businesses, real estate, infrastructure, and natural capital, providing clients with the reliability, access, and foresight unique to our 125+ year heritage. Our prevailing perspective on the future drives our ambition to innovate and adapt our business to the changing needs of investors — all to pursue lasting performance for our clients, our communities, and our global economy. For more information, please visit nuveen.com.

Neither Nuveen nor any of its affiliates or their employees provide legal or tax advice. Please consult with your personal legal or tax advisor regarding your personal circumstances. Tax rates and IRS regulations are subject to change at any time, which could materially affect the information provided herein.

This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy, sell or hold a security or investment strategy, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor or suggest any specific course of action. Financial professionals should independently evaluate the risks associated with products or services and exercise independent judgment with respect to their clients.

Important information on risk

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. All investments carry a certain degree of risk, including the possible loss of principal, and there is no assurance that an investment will provide positive performance over any period of time. Certain products and services may not be available to all entities or persons. There is no guarantee that investment objectives will be achieved.

The Brooklyn investment team (Brooklyn) includes the portfolio management, research and trading personnel for Nuveen Asset Management LLC's tax advantaged strategies

Nuveen, LLC provides investment solutions through its investment specialists. Nuveen Asset Management, LLC is an SEC registered investment adviser and an affiliate of Nuveen, LLC.

1 As of July 17, 2026

SOURCE Nuveen