Nuvik USA Introduces Crocodile Cloth Power SCRUB

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest member of the Crocodile Cloth® lineup of disposable cleaning cloths has teeth. Nuvik USA is introducing Crocodile Cloth® Power SCRUB, a dual-action cleaning cloth with a textured surface for scouring and scrubbing.

Bryce Kenimer, the Sales Director for Nuvik USA, says, "This is our toughest cleaning cloth yet. It has the size and durability of the original Crocodile Cloth, but with extra scrubbing power for gunky, caked-on messes."

Crocodile Cloth Power SCRUB is two-sided for dual cleaning action. One side is smooth to polish and absorb, and the other side is embedded with an abrasive grit to scour through greasy, sticky messes and dried- or baked-on dirt. The scouring side is tough on grease and grime but will not scratch hard surfaces. The disposable cleaning cloths were designed to meet the needs of mechanics, manufacturing workers and others facing big messes requiring scrubbing power.

The new Power SCRUB product joins the existing line of Crocodile Cloth® disposable cleaning cloths, which are known for their extra-large size, durability and cleaning power. The company produces an array of related products including specialty cleaning cloths for automotive, paint, grill, marine & boating and more. They also produce antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizers.

Jim Reid, the President and CEO of Nuvik USA, says, "We created Crocodile Cloth Power SCRUB to respond to the needs we were hearing from our manufacturing and automotive users. They loved our original Crocodile Cloth, but needed something with extra teeth for their messiest applications. We are continuing to innovate to create new specialty cleaning products to help our customers tackle tough messes at work and at home. Like all of our products, Power SCRUB is bigger and tougher than the competition for a truly fierce clean."

Crocodile Cloth Power SCRUB is now available for pre-order by Nuvik USA's distribution partners. Distributors interested in adding Power SCRUB to their shelves can contact Nuvik Sales at [email protected] or 855-552-5684.

About Crocodile Cloth®

Crocodile Cloth® is an imprint of Nuvik USA, a US-based manufacturer of pre-moistened wet cloths. Nuvik USA created Crocodile Cloth® to address the problems with ordinary, wimpy cleaning wipes. Crocodile Cloth cleaning cloths are bigger, thicker and super-absorbent, so one cloth is all you need for most jobs.

SOURCE Crocodile Cloth

Related Links

https://crocodilecloth.com

