Nuvoton Technology Corporation Strengthens Tethered XR Glass SoC Business Through Collaboration With Qualcomm Technologies

HSINCHU, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvoton Technology Corporation announced its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to strengthen its system-on-chip (SoC) business for tethered XR glass applications. By combining Nuvoton's low-power, XR-optimized SoCs with Qualcomm's Snapdragon® XR platforms, the companies aim to accelerate development, improve system performance, and expand XR adoption across industrial and enterprise markets.

Tethered XR glasses are increasingly used for applications such as operational support, remote assistance, and information visualization. However, achieving lightweight design, long battery life, and a comfortable user experience remains a challenge. This collaboration addresses these challenges by offering a balanced architecture that combines high performance, low power consumption, and system flexibility.

The integration of Snapdragon® Reality Elite with Nuvoton's SoC enables a scalable tethered optical see-through (OST) architecture. This configuration allows compute-intensive workloads to remain on a host device while delivering high-quality, low-latency display and sensor data to lightweight glasses, helping OEMs reduce development effort and accelerate time-to-market.

"This collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies represents an important step in expanding the applicability of our SoC solutions for tethered XR Glass and emerging AI-driven XR platforms," said Ken Su, Vice President of Cloud Security Business Group at Nuvoton Technology Corporation. "By working together within the ecosystem, we aim to support our customers in bringing innovative smart glasses and next-generation devices to market more efficiently."

"By working with Nuvoton to pair Snapdragon® XR platforms with their optimized SoC, we aim to support lightweight optical see-through designs that balance performance, power efficiency and system flexibility. This collaboration builds toward the next phase of the XR ecosystem," said Sahil Bansal, Senior Director, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Nuvoton Technology Corporation