nVision Global Introduces nSure AI, the AI & Data Intelligence Engine for Transportation Financial Intelligence

AI-powered solution transforms fragmented transportation information into trusted Transportation Financial Intelligence through intelligent capture, validation, verification, data enrichment, and automation.

ATLANTA, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nVision Global, a leading provider of freight audit and payment, transportation management, claims, and freight intelligence solutions, today announced the introduction of nSure AI, an advanced AI & Data Intelligence Engine purpose built to create Trusted Transportation Financial Intelligence from fragmented transportation information.

nSure AI Data Capture turns freight documents into clean, accurate, audit-ready data, reducing manual work and helping prevent costly billing errors. Speed Speed

Unlike traditional OCR technologies or document capture solutions, nSure AI is designed to understand, validate, verify, enrich, and automate transportation data across the entire transportation financial lifecycle. The engine combines Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Transportation Business Rules, Validation Logic, Supporting Document Compliance, Data Enrichment, and Intelligent Automation to transform disconnected transportation information into trusted, actionable financial intelligence.

Freight audit and payment is a critical financial control process used by companies to validate transportation invoices, confirm billed charges against contracted rates and business rules, identify discrepancies, manage exceptions, and support accurate payment to transportation providers. For organizations managing high volumes of shipments across multiple modes, regions, currencies, and transportation providers, the quality, accuracy, and completeness of transportation data directly impacts invoice accuracy, payment timing, compliance, reporting, and transportation spend management.

nSure AI was developed to address a growing challenge across the transportation industry: transportation information exists in multiple formats, systems, documents, and communication channels, often lacking the consistency and context required to support accurate financial decision making. While OCR and document capture technologies focus primarily on extracting text from documents, nSure AI goes significantly further by applying intelligence to determine whether transportation information is complete, accurate, compliant, validated, and financially actionable.

"Transportation organizations do not need another OCR solution," said Luther Brown, CEO, of nVision Global. "They need trusted transportation intelligence. Transportation information arrives through invoices, emails, PDFs, spreadsheets, EDI transactions, proof of delivery documents, transportation provider backup documentation, contracts, and countless other sources. nSure AI was developed to transform that fragmented information into Trusted Transportation Financial Intelligence that organizations can confidently use to drive financial controls, audit accuracy, compliance, automation, and business decisions."

At its core, nSure AI serves as an intelligent decision engine that captures and interprets transportation information while applying transportation-specific business logic and validation processes. The solution leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify relevant transportation data, validate information against business rules, verify supporting documentation requirements, enrich data with additional context, and automate downstream workflows.

Rather than simply extracting information from a document, nSure AI evaluates whether the information can be trusted and used within transportation financial processes. The engine can analyze invoices and supporting documentation, verify compliance requirements, identify missing or inconsistent information, validate transportation charges, enrich transportation records with additional data elements, and automate exception handling and workflow decisions.

Historically, transportation organizations have relied on a combination of OCR technologies, manual review processes, disconnected systems, and labor-intensive workflows to process transportation information. These approaches often create challenges related to data quality, audit accuracy, exception management, payment delays, compliance verification, and transportation spend visibility.

nSure AI fundamentally changes that approach by creating an intelligent framework that continuously evaluates transportation information throughout the process. By combining AI, machine learning, transportation business rules, validation logic, supporting document compliance, data enrichment, and intelligent automation, the engine helps organizations establish a trusted foundation for transportation financial operations.

For example, if a transportation invoice requires proof of delivery documentation to support payment approval, nSure AI can identify the required supporting documentation, locate the relevant information regardless of where it exists within a document package, verify compliance requirements, validate the information against business rules, enrich the transaction record, and automate the appropriate workflow decision. What previously required significant manual effort can now be intelligently evaluated and processed within a unified transportation intelligence framework.

The result is more than improved document processing. Organizations gain access to Trusted Transportation Financial Intelligence that supports freight audit and payment, contract compliance, exception management, dispute resolution, transportation analytics, business intelligence, transportation provider management, and transportation financial intelligence.

"nVision Global is applying AI where it delivers measurable business value," said Luther Brown. "nSure AI was specifically developed to create Trusted Transportation Financial Intelligence. It is not OCR. It is not document capture. It is an AI & Data Intelligence Engine that combines transportation expertise, business rules, validation, compliance verification, data enrichment, and intelligent automation to help organizations make better financial decisions with greater confidence."

nSure AI represents nVision Global's continued investment in technologies that improve transportation financial controls, operational efficiency, and transportation intelligence. By transforming fragmented transportation information into trusted, validated, and enriched financial intelligence, organizations can reduce manual effort, improve audit accuracy, strengthen compliance, accelerate workflows, and gain greater visibility into transportation financial performance.

For organizations facing rising transportation costs, increasingly complex transportation networks, growing compliance requirements, and heightened demands for financial visibility, nSure AI provides a scalable and intelligent approach to creating Trusted Transportation Financial Intelligence from the vast amount of transportation information generated across the supply chain.

About nVision Global

nVision Global is a leading provider of Transportation Financial Intelligence, freight audit and payment, transportation management, claims management, business intelligence, and transportation intelligence solutions. With decades of industry experience and a global operating footprint, nVision Global helps companies validate transportation charges, improve financial control, manage transportation provider performance, and transform transportation data into actionable business intelligence.

For more information, visit www.nvisionglobal.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE nVision Global