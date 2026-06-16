NYC Vaginal Rejuvenation Practice Announces Free Virtual Consultations for Women Across Manhattan and the Upper East Side

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing patient demand and increasingly busy lifestyles, Labiaplasty & Vaginal Surgery NYC is pleased to announce the availability of free virtual consultations for women seeking expert guidance on vaginal rejuvenation and cosmetic gynecology procedures throughout New York City.

The new consultation option allows patients from Manhattan, the Upper East Side, Midtown, Downtown NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and surrounding areas to connect with experienced board certified specialists remotely and discuss treatment options in a comfortable and private setting.

As interest in women's intimate wellness continues to grow, more patients are seeking solutions that address concerns related to comfort, confidence, appearance, and overall quality of life. The practice offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical treatments designed to meet each patient's unique needs and goals.

Services available include:

Labiaplasty

Vaginoplasty

Vaginal Rejuvenation

Vaginal Tightening Procedures

Clitoral Hood Reduction

Vaginal Fat Transfer

O-Shot® Treatments

Perineal Repair and Scar Revision

ThermiVa® Treatments

FemiLift® Laser Therapy

Weight Loss & Hormone Replacement Therapy

The complimentary virtual consultations provide prospective patients with an opportunity to discuss symptoms, aesthetic concerns, treatment expectations, recovery timelines, and available options before committing to an in-office appointment.

"Many women are interested in learning about their options but have limited time to schedule an office visit," said Dr. Peter Balazs (a board certified cosmetic surgical gynecologist). "By offering free virtual consultations, we can provide convenient access to information and personalized recommendations while helping patients make informed decisions about their care."

Known for serving women throughout New York City and the Upper East Side, Labiaplasty & Vaginal Surgery NYC focuses on individualized treatment plans and advanced techniques aimed at delivering natural-looking results and a positive patient experience.

Women interested in learning more about labiaplasty, vaginal rejuvenation, vaginoplasty, and other cosmetic gynecology procedures are encouraged to schedule a free virtual consultation through the practice website.

About Labiaplasty & Vaginal Surgery NYC

Labiaplasty & Vaginal Surgery NYC is a leading provider of cosmetic gynecology and vaginal rejuvenation services in New York City. Serving patients from the Upper East Side, Manhattan, and surrounding communities, the practice offers advanced surgical and non-surgical procedures focused on enhancing comfort, confidence, and women's intimate wellness.

Labiaplasty & Vaginal Surgery NYC

784 Park Ave

Suite 1E

New York, NY 10021

646-475-7469

https://www.labiaplastyvaginalsurgerynyc.com

SOURCE Labiaplasty & Vaginal Surgery NYC