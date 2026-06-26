NYSE Content Update: Doncasters Shares Jump 42% in NYSE Trading Debut

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

JD Durkin delivers the pre-market update on June 26th

NYSE Is at Uncharted Summit in Southampton Speed Speed Barnes & Noble at the NYSE on June 25

Shares of UK manufacturer Doncasters (NYSE: DPC) rose sharply in the first day of trade following its IPO, as investors remain bullish on aerospace and defense.

U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB) released its latest Small Business Perspective, revealing that Gen Z business owners are more active in pursuing growth opportunities.

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer will be hosting a meeting at the NYSE to discuss new strategies in combating cancer. President Dr. James Gulley and SITC Biotech Committee Founding Chair Dr. Zhen Su will join NYSE Live to discuss how the organization.

The NYSE is on the ground at today's Uncharted Summit in Southampton, an event bringing together an exclusive group of investors and founders.

Opening Bell

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) celebrates Cancer Immunotherapy Month

Closing Bell

Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) marks its Global Youth Leadership Boot Camp

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange