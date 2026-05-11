NYSE Content Update: Eli Lilly to Celebrate 150 Years of Scientific Innovation

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 11th

Behind the scenes of Once Upon a Farm’s IPO Speed Speed Silver Bow Mining at the NYSE on May 8th

Equities are lower Monday morning after President Trump called an Iranian counteroffer to end the conflict in the Middle East 'totally unacceptable.'

Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE: ICE) Head of Mortgage and Housing Market Research Andy Walden will break down the May Mortgage Monitor on NYSE Live.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) CFO Lucas Montarce will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's latest milestone and takeaways from its recent earnings.

Once Upon a Farm's (NYSE: OFRM) behind-the-scenes footage of its February IPO will air on NYSE Live, providing viewers with new looks from the historic moment.

Opening Bell

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) celebrates its 150th anniversary of founding

Closing Bell

Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) celebrates its Investor Day and path to long-term growth

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange