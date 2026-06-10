NYSE Content Update: ERock Sees $5.9 Billion Market Cap after its IPO Prices

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Jun 10, 2026, 08:55 ET
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on June 10th
- Stocks are down Wednesday morning as Wall Street digests the May CPI report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the latest out of the Middle East.
- Houston-based power systems producer ERock (NYSE: EROC) will begin trading on the NYSE today after pricing its IPO at $21.50 a share.
- The NYSE is on the ground at the Visa Payments Forum 2026 as stakeholders converge to set the agenda for the future of commerce.
- Aryon Security CEO Ron Arbel will join NYSE Live to discuss how the company will allocate its latest Series A Funding round
Opening Bell
ERock (NYSE: EROC) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
Couer Mining (NYSE: CDE) celebrates its recent acquisition of New Gold Inc.
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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