NYSE Content Update: Exchange Turns 234 Ahead of U.S. Semiquincentennial

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
May 18, 2026, 09:08 ET
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Laura Diorio delivers the pre-market update on May 18th
- Investors await earnings from Nvidia and several retail giants this week while monitoring new developments out of the Middle East.
- The NYSE officially turned 234 on Sunday, continuing to set the standard for American capitalism.
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) Founder, Chairman + CEO Jeff Sprecher said in an interview on Fox News that the history of the U.S. and his company are 'completely intertwined.'
- The 23rd annual Energy Infrastructure CEO and Investor Conference begins today, bringing together a variety of leaders across the sector.
Opening Bell
Pelagos Insurance Capital Limited (NYSE: PLGO) celebrates its rebrand
Closing Bell
Oppenheimer (NYSE: OPY) celebrates its 145th anniversary
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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