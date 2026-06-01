NYSE Content Update: FedEx Freight to List on the NYSE + Join S&P 500

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New York Stock Exchange

Jun 01, 2026, 08:55 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 1st

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All-In Liquidity Summit commenced from California
All-In Liquidity Summit commenced from California
Dr. Reddy's at the NYSE on May 29
Dr. Reddy's at the NYSE on May 29

  • Investors are paying attention Monday morning to new developments in Iran while awaiting the May jobs report, which is due later this week.
  • NYSE Live will feature extensive coverage of FedEx Freight's listing celebration, including exclusive access to CEO John Smith's executive remarks.
  • Chip giant Nvidia has unveiled Vera, a CPU designed for agents, with NYSE President Lynn Martin saying the Exchange will be, 'scaling our capacity while further optimizing latency.'
  • NYSE is sponsoring the All-In Liquidity Summit, including interviewing in its media hub Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman.

Opening Bell
FedEx Freight (NYSE: FDXF) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell
NYSE celebrates the NYSE International Retail Forum alongside leading retail brokers and fintech firms

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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