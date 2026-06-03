NYSE Content Update: Intercontinental Exchange Joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing

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New York Stock Exchange

Jun 03, 2026, 12:29 ET

NYSE issues a midday advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a midday update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's midday update for market insights as trading continues.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the midday update on June 3rd

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Intercontinental Exchange Joins Anthropic’s Project Glasswing
Intercontinental Exchange Joins Anthropic’s Project Glasswing

  • NYSE-parent company Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) announced that it's part of Anthropic's cybersecurity initiative, Project Glasswing, deploying Claude Mythos Preview across its global infrastructure.
    • The model is being integrated across ICE's exchanges, clearinghouses, data services, and mortgage technology platform.
  • ICE is leveraging the initiative to strengthen cybersecurity by identifying and remediating vulnerabilities before they can be exploited using emerging AI capabilities.
  • ICE President Ben Jackson said the effort enhances the security and resilience of critical market infrastructure.
    • "We're advancing the use and sophistication of AI across our cybersecurity in a manner that is secure, auditable, and designed for regulated industries."
  • NYSE President Lynn Martin said, "Working with Anthropic on Project Glasswing, we are advancing our technology-forward innovations while protecting the integrity of our state-of-the-art infrastructure powering the global capital markets."

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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