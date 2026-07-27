NYSE Content Update: KPMG Study Reveals How Well Employees Work with AI

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New York Stock Exchange

Jul 27, 2026, 08:55 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 27th

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Nyobolt recently achieved unicorn status
Nyobolt recently achieved unicorn status
Fearless Girl celebrated at the NYSE on July 24
Fearless Girl celebrated at the NYSE on July 24

  • The major averages are pointing to a higher open after the U.S. and Iran paused fighting in the Middle East.
    • As of 8:00 AM ET, ICE Brent Crude Oil was trading at $89 a barrel.
  • Sai Shivareddy, CEO of Energy storage technology startup Nyobolt, will join NYSE Live to discuss his firm's recent achievements.
    • Raised $60 million in Series C round.
    • Reached unicorn status with $1 billion valuation.
  • KPMG and the University of Texas released the results of a new study about how 523 junior employees are interacting with AI.
    • 50.1% of participants beat the AI baseline, while 24% fell below it.

Opening Bell
Catholic Charities of New York celebrates its mission of providing help and creating hope

Closing Bell
KBW celebrates its 27th Annual Summer Bank Conference

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