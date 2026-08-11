NYSE Content Update: Lumilens Tops $5.5 Billion Valuation After Latest Funding

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New York Stock Exchange

Aug 11, 2026, 08:55 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 11th

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Creator economy veterans establish JERi
Creator economy veterans establish JERi
Western Midstream Partners at NYSE on August 10
Western Midstream Partners at NYSE on August 10

  • ICE Brent Crude approaches $90 a barrel as investors navigate the latest uncertainties in the Middle East.
  • Lumilens CMO Mark Weiner will join NYSE Live to discuss how the AI infrastructure connectivity platform will capitalize on fresh funding.
    • Announced Series C raise of more than $700 earlier this month.
    • Latest funding brought its capital raised to over $900 million.
  • JERi co-founders Ross Yellowlees and Emily Ward will join NYSE Live to explain how their new platform is designed to disrupt the status quo.

Opening Bell
GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) celebrates the 5th anniversary of its IPO

Closing Bell
The Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce empowers women and girls

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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