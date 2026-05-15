NYSE Content Update: Lynn Martin Calls for AI Coordination as U.S. Business Representative in Shanghai

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New York Stock Exchange

May 15, 2026, 08:55 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 15th

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Martin travelled to Shanghai at the invitation of the White House.
Martin travelled to Shanghai at the invitation of the White House.
FDNY marks National EMS Week by ringing the closing bell
FDNY marks National EMS Week by ringing the closing bell

  • The stock market is set to round out a winning week after President Trump finishes a historic two-day Beijing Summit.
  • NYSE President Lynn Martin joined the U.S. Presidential Delegation for President Trump's state visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
  • After the summit, Martin traveled to Shanghai for a ministerial forum as part of APEC 2026 and called for global AI coordination.
  • Before America's 250th birthday, which is 50 days away, the NYSE released a video showcasing its storied history alongside U.S. growth.  

Opening Bell
Horizon Investments commemorates the firm's outcome-oriented ETFs

Closing Bell
Macy's (NYSE: M) celebrates 50 days until the 50th Macy's fireworks

Read the full summary of NYSE President Lynn Martin's remarks in Shanghai: Click here

Watch the NYSE's historical evolution over 250 years of American ingenuity: Click here

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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