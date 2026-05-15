NYSE Content Update: Lynn Martin Calls for AI Coordination as U.S. Business Representative in Shanghai
News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
May 15, 2026, 08:55 ET
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 15th
- The stock market is set to round out a winning week after President Trump finishes a historic two-day Beijing Summit.
- NYSE President Lynn Martin joined the U.S. Presidential Delegation for President Trump's state visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
- After the summit, Martin traveled to Shanghai for a ministerial forum as part of APEC 2026 and called for global AI coordination.
- Before America's 250th birthday, which is 50 days away, the NYSE released a video showcasing its storied history alongside U.S. growth.
Opening Bell
Horizon Investments commemorates the firm's outcome-oriented ETFs
Closing Bell
Macy's (NYSE: M) celebrates 50 days until the 50th Macy's fireworks
Read the full summary of NYSE President Lynn Martin's remarks in Shanghai: Click here
Watch the NYSE's historical evolution over 250 years of American ingenuity: Click here
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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