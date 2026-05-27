NYSE Content Update: Lynn Martin on 2026 Most Powerful Women in Business List

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New York Stock Exchange

May 27, 2026, 08:55 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 27th

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NYSX ETF component Micron hits $1 trillion mark
NYSX ETF component Micron hits $1 trillion mark
Mastercard at the NYSE on May 26th
Mastercard at the NYSE on May 26th

  • The S&P 500 looks to build off a record as investors closely monitor the latest developments in the Middle East.
  • Global X NYSE 100 ETF component Micron reached a $1 trillion valuation for the first time on Tuesday after shares rose by more than 19% during the session.
  • NYSE Group President Lynn Martin was named in the 2026 edition of Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business list.

Opening Bell
America Movil (NYSE: AMX) celebrates its 25th listing anniversary

Closing Bell
Fortune Magazine celebrates this year's 100 Most Powerful Women in Business list

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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