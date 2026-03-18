NYSE Content Update: Snowflake to Unveil AI Platform to Get Work Done Faster

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 18th

ICE Director Harvey Flax to preview Fed decision. Speed Speed TC Energy interviewed at the NYSE on March 17th.

Stocks are fractionally higher as oil prices continue to influence market activity.

ICE Director Harvey Flax will join NYSE Live to preview today's Fed interest rate decision and what to expect during Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

Snowflake will launch an autonomous AI platform designed to help business users get work done faster.

Farmer Mac CEO Brad Nordholm will join NYSE Live following the Opening Bell to discuss what's driving his company's latest growth.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV app at tv.nyse.com

Opening Bell

Farmer Mac (NYSE: AGM) hosts its Investor Day at the NYSE

Closing Bell

Hayward Holdings (NYSE: HAYW) celebrates its fifth listing anniversary

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange