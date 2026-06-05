NYT Investors Have the Opportunity to Join Investigation of The New York Times Company with the Schall Law Firm

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The Schall Law Firm

Jun 05, 2026, 22:12 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in The New York Times Company ("New York Times" or "the Company") (NYSE: NYT) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

The investigation focuses on determining if the New York Times board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
[email protected]
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm

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