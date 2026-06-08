NYU Langone Urologists Mark 1,000 Cryotherapy Procedures for Minimally Invasive Prostate Cancer Treatment

De Shields was the 1,000th patient to undergo focal cryotherapy, aka focal cryoablation, at NYU Langone, marking a milestone for the institution. This minimally invasive outpatient procedure can help patients avoid some of the long-term side effects associated with traditional treatment options. NYU Langone was one of the earliest pioneers of focal cryotherapy for prostate cancer and has helped advance its use through clinical research and patient outcomes.

A New Treatment Option

Focal cryotherapy uses controlled freezing to destroy cancer cells in the prostate while preserving surrounding healthy tissue. For patients whose cancer is localized to one area, the procedure can offer an alternative to radiation or surgery. During treatment, physicians insert thin cryoneedles into the prostate and use ultrasound guidance to precisely target the cancer while protecting nearby structures, including the rectum, bladder, urinary sphincter, erectile nerves, and surrounding blood vessels. This targeted approach can lead to faster recovery and fewer long-term side effects, eliminating the risk of urinary and greatly decreasing the risk of sexual dysfunction.

The program, led by Herbert Lepor, MD, the Martin Spatz Chair of the Department of Urology and director of the Smilow Comprehensive Prostate Cancer Center at Perlmutter Cancer Center, has grown steadily since its first procedure in 2017. Today, NYU Langone urologic oncologists, including James S. Wysock, MD, and Wei Phin Tan, MD, have performed more than 1,000 focal cryotherapy procedures, among the highest volumes in the country.

Beyond helping patients recover quickly and avoid lasting side effects, physicians say focal cryotherapy can offer durable long-term cancer outcomes.

Cancer Care With Long-Term Quality of Life in Mind

Bill Megela, 61, a US Navy veteran and government worker, underwent focal cryotherapy in 2019 and is cancer-free today.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer at his local Veterans Affairs hospital in Pennsylvania in 2018 after routine bloodwork showed elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, which can sometimes be an early sign of prostate cancer. He was also told he had a high Gleason score, a measure of how aggressive the cancer is.

"Bill was the ideal candidate for focal cryotherapy," said Dr. Lepor. "He was diagnosed in his 50s, which is relatively young for prostate cancer. When you're looking at the next 20 or 30 years, quality of life matters significantly."

"When I got my diagnosis, I was in denial," said Megela. "The VA only had two treatment options for me: radiation or the full removal of my prostate. Both came with serious side effects or potential complications, which I wanted to avoid. When I found Dr. Lepor at NYU Langone and was offered focal cryotherapy, I was confident it was the right choice for me."

As advances in cancer treatment continue to improve survival rates, physicians are increasingly focused on helping patients maintain their quality of life long after treatment ends.

Seven years later, Megela is cancer-free. His PSA levels are monitored every six months, and he gets an MRI of his prostate every two to three years.

"It feels like a blip now," he said.

"It's incredible to see patients remain cancer-free and live strong, vibrant lives years after treatment," said Dr. Lepor. "Traditional treatment methods for prostate cancer can require a sacrifice in quality of life. When we say to patients that focal cryotherapy guarantees urinary function with a high likelihood of preserving sexual functionality, it means a lot to them."

A Return to Life Onstage

For De Shields, focal cryotherapy offered a treatment option that aligned with his medical history and demanding performance schedule.

The Tony- and Grammy-winning performer had been treated for bladder cancer at NYU Langone in 2021 by William C. Huang, MD, a urologic oncologist. In 2025, a routine follow-up test showed that De Shields' PSA levels were rising, and a prostate MRI confirmed a prostate cancer diagnosis. A longtime survivor of HIV/AIDS/AIDS, De Shields wasn't going to let this diagnosis stop him from performing.

The procedure took place on January 12, 2026, which happened to be his 80th birthday. De Shields took this as a positive sign. The treatment was a success, and just two days later, he began rehearsals for Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

"When I got my prostate cancer diagnosis, I knew I could handle what came next. I knew I could beat it because I'd already been through it with the bladder cancer," said De Shields. "I never felt like I was dying, and I think that mentality was important to overcoming cancer. I relish being a symbol of survival."

"In André's case, focal cryotherapy was the best option given his history of bladder cancer and active lifestyle," said Dr. Lepor. "We were able to treat him quickly so he could get back to rehearsals with minimal side effects."

Durable Outcomes With Ongoing Monitoring

For most patients, focal cryotherapy is successful and allows them to return to their usual activities very quickly with ongoing monitoring. If the cancer was not fully destroyed or comes back, additional options remain available—including repeat focal cryotherapy, radiation, or surgery. According to Dr. Lepor, this only happens in about 10 percent of patients.

"Reaching the 1,000th milestone reflects the strength of our highly coordinated, multidisciplinary program," said Dr. Lepor. "Our goal is not only to treat the cancer but also to help patients recover quickly and live their lives to the fullest."

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health is a fully integrated health system that consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality that has resulted in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation. Vizient Inc. has ranked NYU Langone No. 1 out of 118 comprehensive academic medical centers across the nation for four years in a row, and U.S. News & World Report recently ranked four of its clinical specialties No. 1 in the nation. NYU Langone offers a comprehensive range of medical services with one high standard of care across seven inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 320 outpatient locations in the New York area and Florida. The system also includes two tuition-free medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

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SOURCE NYU Langone Health