Oak-Eagle AcquireCo, Inc. Announces Final Results and Settlement of the Previously Announced Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Any and All of Electronic Arts Inc.'s 1.850% Senior Notes Due 2031 and 2.950% Senior Notes Due 2051

WILMINGTON, Del., August 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak-Eagle AcquireCo, Inc. (the "Offeror") announced today the final results as of 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on July 30, 2026 (the "Expiration Time"), for the previously announced offers to purchase for cash (each, a "Tender Offer" and, together, the "Tender Offers") any and all of Electronic Arts Inc.'s (the "Company") outstanding (i) 1.850% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes") and (ii) 2.950% Senior Notes due 2051 (the "2051 Notes" and, together with the 2031 Notes, the "Notes"), and the related solicitations of consents (each, a "Consent Solicitation" and, together, the "Consent Solicitations").

The Tender Offers and the Consent Solicitations were made in connection with, and were expressly conditioned upon the closing of, the acquisition of the Company pursuant to the Agreement and Plan ‎of Merger, dated September 28, 2025 (as it may be amended, supplemented or modified from time to ‎time, the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Company, the Offeror and Oak-Eagle MergerCo, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Offeror ("Merger Sub"), pursuant to which Merger Sub merged with and into the Company (the "Merger"), with the Company surviving the Merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Offeror, in each case on and subject to the terms and conditions therein. The Offeror and Merger Sub were formed by an investor consortium consisting of The Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, for purposes of engaging in the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement.

The table below outlines the approximate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Expiration Time, according to information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the depositary and information agent for the Tender Offers and the Consent Solicitations (the "Depositary and Information Agent"). The Tender Offers settled on August 4, 2026. Capitalized terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement.

Title of Notes CUSIP/ISIN(1) Outstanding Principal

Amount Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered 1.850% Senior Notes due 2031 CUSIP: 285512AE9 ISIN: US285512AE93 $750,000,000 $68,830,000 2.950% Senior Notes due 2051 CUSIP: 285512AF6 ISIN: US285512AF68 $750,000,000 $7,922,000

(1) The CUSIP numbers and ISINs referenced in this press release are included solely for the convenience of Holders. None of the Offeror, the Company, the Trustee, the Dealer Manager (as defined below), the Depositary and Information Agent nor their respective affiliates shall be held responsible for the selection or use of the referenced CUSIP numbers and ISINs, and no representation is made as to the correctness of any CUSIP number or ISIN on the Notes or as indicated in this press release or any other document.

The Offeror has caused the Company to defease certain obligations under the Indenture with respect to the outstanding Notes not tendered and purchased pursuant to the Tender Offers, in accordance with the terms of the Indenture. To effect the defeasance, the Company irrevocably deposited U.S. Government Obligations with the Trustee in a defeasance trust fund for the benefit of the holders of such outstanding Notes in amounts sufficient to pay principal of, premium, if any, and interest on such Notes when due. As a result of the defeasance, the Company may omit to comply with certain terms, provisions and conditions set forth in certain covenants with respect to the Notes, and related events of default shall be deemed not to be events of default with respect to the Notes.

General Information

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC was the dealer manager in connection with the Tender Offers and solicitation agent in connection with the Consent Solicitations (the "Dealer Manager").

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC has been retained as the dealer manager in connection with the Tender Offers and as the solicitation agent in connection with the Consent Solicitations (the "Dealer Manager"). In such capacities, it may contact Holders regarding the Tender Offers and the Consent Solicitations and may request brokers, dealers, commercial banks, trust companies and other nominees to forward the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement and related materials to beneficial owners of Notes. Requests for documents may be directed to the Depositary and Information Agent at: +1 (855) 654 2015 or [email protected]. Questions about the Tender Offers and the Consent Solicitations may be directed to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 834-4466 or (212) 834-3424.

SOURCE Oak-Eagle AcquireCo, Inc.