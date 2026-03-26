Oasis Aesthetics & Wellness Introduces Breakthrough Noninvasive Technologies for Brain Health, Facial Rejuvenation, and Body Sculpting

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Aesthetics & Wellness, an innovative health and aesthetics center, is introducing groundbreaking procedures supporting mental health, facial rejuvenation, body sculpting, and injury recovery under one roof.

The center was recognized as a 2024 "Reader's Choice" winner by Living Magazine and was named a Houston Chronicle "Best of the Best" winner in beauty and wellness. Now, Oasis Aesthetics & Wellness is expanding its portfolio of noninvasive technologies that burn fat, build muscle, tone, tighten facial muscles, and treat depression.

"At Oasis, our philosophy is to treat the whole person – not just one isolated concern," says center founder Dr. Faheem Inayatali, O.D. "By integrating technologies like EXOMIND, Emface, and Emsculpt NEO, we're able to offer patients measurable, noninvasive solutions that enhance both how they feel and how they look."

EXOMIND is a next-generation brain stimulation therapy that supports mental wellness and cognitive performance. The treatment uses targeted stimulation to activate brain regions associated with mood and behavior. EXOMIND is FDA-cleared for the treatment of depression and is currently being explored for potential use in anxiety, OCD, ADHD, and PTSD.

Emface is an FDA-cleared facial treatment that combines muscle stimulation and heat to strengthen muscles, smooth wrinkles, and tighten and lift skin – all without needles or injectables. Because the eyes and eyelids are closely connected to muscle and nerve function, Dr. Inayatali is utilizing Emface to improve eyelid strength and blinking, helping support tear distribution and relieve dry eye symptoms.

Complementing these technologies is Emsculpt NEO, which uses muscle activation and heat energy to build muscle and reduce fat in hard-to-treat areas, helping patients improve body strength, tone, and contour. It also has a functional application for pain from injuries and recovery after surgery.

Oasis Aesthetics & Wellness operates alongside Oasis Dry Eye Center, a leading clinic in advanced dry eye care. Dr. Faheem Inayatali, known as the Dry Eye Guy™, is leveraging Emface technology as an innovative approach to dry eye disease, with a focus on enhancing eyelid function and supporting healthy tear distribution.

The center is hosting a complimentary event, Friday, April 10th, 12-6 p.m. at 13440 University Blvd., Suite 130, Sugar Land. The event will feature demos, special pricing, raffle prizes, giveaways, and refreshments. RSVP by calling or texting 281-800-9050. For more information: www.OasisMedCenter.com.

SOURCE Oasis Aesthetics & Wellness