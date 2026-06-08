Oasis Chiropractic & Wellness Center Introduces Omniwave Shockwave Therapy For Musculoskeletal Conditions

Advanced, Non-Invasive Treatment Now Available to Patients in Cottage Grove and Surrounding Communities

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Chiropractic & Wellness Center is pleased to announce the addition of OmniWave Shockwave Therapy to its growing list of non-invasive, whole-body treatment options. The new service is now available to patients experiencing chronic musculoskeletal pain, including plantar fasciitis, frozen shoulder, rotator cuff injury and chronic knee pain.

Shockwave shoulder treatment Shockwave knee treatment

OmniWave uses piezoelectric shockwave technology to deliver focused acoustic waves deep into injured or inflamed tissue. The treatment stimulates blood flow, reduces inflammation, and activates the body's natural cellular repair process — without surgery, injections, or medication. Sessions typically take 10 to 15 minutes, require no downtime, and most patients notice some level of improvement, either less pain or greater range of motion after the first visit.

"We're always looking for ways to expand what we can offer our patients," said Eric Hahn, DC, at Oasis Chiropractic & Wellness Center. "OmniWave gives us a powerful, evidence-based tool for conditions that can be really stubborn — like chronic heel pain or rotator cuff tendinitis. We're excited to bring this to Cottage Grove."

Shockwave therapy has been used in clinical medicine for more than 30 years and carries FDA approval for conditions including plantar fasciitis and tennis elbow. Clinical research reports success rates of 65 to 91 percent for common tendon conditions. The OmniWave system's piezoelectric design makes it notably quieter and more comfortable than older shockwave devices, with customizable intensity settings tailored to each patient's needs.

The new service is available to both new and existing patients. Oasis Chiropractic & Wellness Center encourages anyone dealing with chronic tendon pain, sports injuries, or musculoskeletal conditions that have not responded fully to other conservative care to schedule a consultation.

To learn more or book an appointment, call or text 651-458-5565 or visit www.cottagegrovechiro.com.

About Oasis Chiropractic & Wellness Center

Oasis Chiropractic & Wellness Center has served the Cottage Grove community with comprehensive chiropractic and wellness care, including family chiropractic, sports and performance care, prenatal and pediatric care, and nutritional wellness programs. The clinic is located at 7424 E Point Douglas Rd S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016.

Contact:

Oasis Chiropractic & Wellness Center

7424 E Point Douglas Rd S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Phone: 651-458-5565

[email protected]

www.cottagegrovechiro.com

SOURCE Oasis Chiropractic & Wellness Center