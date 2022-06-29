ObvioHealth Announces Advisory Board to Guide Strategic Direction

The Virtual Research Organization welcomes six key industry leaders to help accelerate industry-wide decentralized clinical trial adoption and innovation

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth , a leading global Virtual Research Organization (VRO) pioneering end-to-end decentralized clinical trial solutions, announces the creation of its Advisory Board, including six powerhouse industry leaders with deep experience in the clinical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. These industry experts will provide valuable perspectives for building smarter commercial, scientific and product strategies to capture the full potential of the decentralized clinical trials industry.

"The DCT space is rapidly evolving," said Ivan Jarry, ObvioHealth's CEO. "The advisory board will help ObvioHealth lead the way in trial innovation, patient centricity and data quality in order to have the greatest impact on both patients and the industry."

Advisory Board Members include:

Susan Dallabrida , PhD, Chairperson is an expert in global clinical trial innovation with more than 28 years of experience as a leader in clinical trials, decentralized clinical trials, digital innovations in clinical trials, eCOA, instrument development and validation, training and efficacy and safety outcomes optimization. She is CEO of SPRIM and also a member of the PulseNmore Board of Directors.

Graham Bunn , PhD, is a clinical information technology executive with more than 30 years of international experience within the CRO and clinical technology industry. He is a founder of eClinical Edge Ltd, a clinical technology and CRO partnership advisory company.

Nelly Conus has 25 years of experience in R&D innovation and clinical research within academia, oncology hospitals, and large multinational nutrition, pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare companies. She currently consults for Novartis to help implement digital and patient-centric remote trial solutions.

Steve Heath has more than 25 years of experience in global partnerships and commercial sales. In 2017, he founded Steve Heath Consulting Ltd specializing in eClinical technology trends as well as sales force optimization and executive mentoring.

Donna Reed has more than 30 years working in diagnostic and clinical research. In 2001, she helped launch ePRO in Europe for PHT Corp, and from there, continued overseeing strategic and commercial direction of eCOA/ePRO for ERT (now Clario).

Bill Taffe is an experienced pharmaceutical and CRO industry executive. For more than 40 years, Taffe has led several pharmaceutical organizations including ICON Clinical Research, Circa Pharmaceuticals, and The Institute of Clinical Pharmacology.

"The advisors on this board understand the scientific, clinical, regulatory and technical challenges encountered by clinical trial sponsors, and that expertise will help ObvioHealth provide better solutions for decentralized and hybrid clinical trials," said Susan Dallabrida, PhD, Chairperson of the Board. "I'm eager to work with my fellow advisors to instill confidence that ObvioHealth's approach to this evolving DCT terrain is not only rigorous, but also uses the most effective means possible in the pursuit of reducing and eradicating human diseases."

About ObvioHealth

ObvioHealth is an end-to-end Virtual Research Organization (VRO) that delivers better data to sponsors and an easier clinical trial experience for participants. The company developed and launched one of the first patient-centric apps downloadable on smartphones, enabling people to participate in clinical trials from the comfort of their homes. In the 5 years since launch, the company has been awarded 46 studies from 28 blue chip clients, implemented in 28 countries, across 18 different therapeutic areas. For more information, visit www.obviohealth.com .

