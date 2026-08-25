Ocean Edge Resort and Golf Club Provides Notice of Data Security Event

CAPE COD, Mass., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ocean Edge Resort and Golf Club ("Ocean Edge") issued notice of a data security event that potentially affected information related to certain individuals.

On July 31, 2025, Ocean Edge became aware of suspicious activity within its network. Ocean Edge immediately launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined that an unauthorized actor gained access to Ocean Edge's network between July 22, and July 31. 2025 and copied certain files. Following the investigation, Ocean Edge undertook a detailed review of potentially affected files to determine what information was present in these files and to whom it related. To date, we have no evidence of any fraudulent use of any data as a result of the event.

The information potentially affected by this incident varies by individual but may include name, Social Security number, driver's license number, financial account information, medical information, health insurance information, and/or date of birth.

Individuals seeking additional information regarding this event, may call a toll-free assistance line that Ocean Edge established at 844-593-8439, Monday through Friday from between 8:00a.m. – 8:00p.m., Eastern time, excluding U.S. holidays.

Individuals can also find additional information on how they can help protect their personal information, along with additional resources on Ocean Edge's website https://www.oceanedge.com/. As a precautionary measure, Ocean Edge encourages potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing account statements, credit reports, and explanations of benefits for unusual activity and to detect errors. Any suspicious activity should be promptly reported to one's financial institution or insurance company.

Ocean Edge takes this event and the security of the information in its care very seriously. As part of Ocean Edge's ongoing commitment to information security, Ocean Edge is reviewing its policies and procedures and implementing additional security measures to further protect against similar events going forward.

SOURCE Ocean Edge Resort and Golf Club