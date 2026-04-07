OCI Global Statement on Methanex Shareholding

AMSTERDAM, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global (Euronext: OCI), ("OCI") provides the following update regarding its shareholding in Methanex Corporation.

Since OCI's H2 2025 earnings announcement on 16 March 2026, trading volumes in Methanex shares have increased significantly, which may provide additional flexibility with respect to potential future disposals. In light of these evolving circumstances, among other factors, the Board has authorized management to consider selling Methanex shares from time to time, as and when it determines appropriate.

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Contact Details:

Sarah Rajani CFA,

Global Vice President Investor Relations & Communications,

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE OCI Global