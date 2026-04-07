OCI Global Statement on Methanex Shareholding

News provided by

OCI Global

Apr 07, 2026, 02:38 ET

AMSTERDAM, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global (Euronext: OCI), ("OCI") provides the following update regarding its shareholding in Methanex Corporation.

Since OCI's H2 2025 earnings announcement on 16 March 2026, trading volumes in Methanex shares have increased significantly, which may provide additional flexibility with respect to potential future disposals. In light of these evolving circumstances, among other factors, the Board has authorized management to consider selling Methanex shares from time to time, as and when it determines appropriate.

About OCI Global

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

Contact Details:
Sarah Rajani CFA,
Global Vice President Investor Relations & Communications,
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE OCI Global

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Sale of Shares of Methanex Corporation

OCI Global (Euronext: OCI), ("OCI") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary OCI Chemicals B.V. has sold 3,331,346 common shares ("Shares")...

OCI Global Reports H2 2025 and FY 2025 Unaudited Results

Foreword Subsequent to the reporting period, geopolitical developments in the Middle East have led to an immediate and significant increase in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Shareholder Activism

Shareholder Activism

News Releases in Similar Topics