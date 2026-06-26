OCI N.V. statement regarding Oceanwood Capital

AMSTERDAM, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) confirms that it has received the attached letters from Oceanwood Capital Management LLP ("Oceanwood"), a shareholder in the Company, which are published at Oceanwood's request with its consent.

View PDF OCI NV statement regarding Oceanwood Capital

The views, statements and opinions expressed in these letters are those of Oceanwood alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of OCI N.V., its Board of Directors or management. OCI N.V. has not independently verified the contents of these materials and does not accept any responsibility or liability for their accuracy or completeness.

The publication of these letters is provided for transparency purposes only and should not be taken as an endorsement by OCI N.V. of any statements or positions expressed therein.

OCI N.V. will continue to provide updates to the market in accordance with its regulatory disclosure obligations.

Annex I - Oceanwood Capital Management correspondence dated 24 June 2026

Annex II - Oceanwood Capital Management correspondence dated 22 June 2026

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Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000869/OCI_N_V.pdf

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SOURCE OCI Global