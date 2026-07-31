Ockap Caviar & Cuisine Debuts $95 Miami Spice Menu in Brickell
News provided byOckap Caviar and Cuisine
Jul 31, 2026, 15:54 ET
Developed with Paris-based Ducasse Conseil, the menu pairs Ockap´s private-label caviar with familiar dishes like fried chicken and deviled eggs, inviting first-time diners to experience caviar differently
MIAMI, FL, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ockap Caviar & Cuisine announces its participation in the 25th edition of Miami Spice Restaurant Months, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau's dining program running August 1 through September 30, 2026. For Ockap, Miami Spice is a chance to welcome first-time diners and longtime aficionados a new way to enjoy Ockap caviar.
The Brickell caviar house was founded by Dominican restaurateur Oscar Andrés Brenes with Paris-based Ducasse Conseil. "We wanted a restaurant that reflects the standards of fine dining without the formality or intimidation that often comes with caviar. Pairing it with familiar flavors and unexpected dishes lets guests experience it in a completely new way," said Brenes. The $95 three-course menu is designed for first-time diners and longtime caviar enthusiasts.
Ockap's Miami Spice Reserve Three-Course Experience Tuesday through Saturday, August 1–September 30, 2026, at 1060 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131.
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Miami Spice Reserve at Ockap (Three Courses | $95 per person)
FIRST COURSE
- Deviled Eggs
- Lobster Roll
- Charred Citrus Ceviche
- Croquetas de Caviar
MAIN COURSE
- Crispy Fried Chicken & Caviar
- Sea Bass, Shellfish, Champagne Sabayon & Caviar
- Tagliolini, Dill Cream & Caviar
- Ribeye & Caviar +$10
DESSERT
- Champagne Sorbet
- Vanilla Soft Serve
- Chocolate Tart
Reservations are available on Resy and OpenTable. For more information, call (786) 409-6921, visit ockapcaviar.com, follow on Instagram at @ockapcaviarcuisine.
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More Ways to Experience Ockap
Beyond Miami Spice, guests can explore Ockap through its traditional caviar service, three Chef's Tasting Menus, and an à la carte menu, offering multiple ways to experience caviar.
Ockap's signature caviar collection is available by the tin, from 28 grams to one kilogram, across four varieties — Baerii, Ossetra, Kaluga Hybrid, and Beluga Hybrid.
About Ockap Caviar & Cuisine
Ockap Caviar & Cuisine is located at 1060 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131. Developed with Paris-based Ducasse Conseil, Ockap makes caviar approachable by serving its private-label collection throughout the menu while letting guests choose the intensity. The restaurant seats 60, including 9 bar seats, and serves dinner Tuesday through Saturday, with Caviar Hour nightly from 5 to 7 p.m. beginning August 11.
SOURCE Ockap Caviar and Cuisine
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