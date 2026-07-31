Ockap Caviar & Cuisine Debuts $95 Miami Spice Menu in Brickell

Developed with Paris-based Ducasse Conseil, the menu pairs Ockap´s private-label caviar with familiar dishes like fried chicken and deviled eggs, inviting first-time diners to experience caviar differently

MIAMI, FL, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ockap Caviar & Cuisine announces its participation in the 25th edition of Miami Spice Restaurant Months, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau's dining program running August 1 through September 30, 2026. For Ockap, Miami Spice is a chance to welcome first-time diners and longtime aficionados a new way to enjoy Ockap caviar.

A spread of some of Ockap Caviar and Cuisine's signature dishes — including their Crispy Fried Chicken & Caviar, Caviar Croquetas, Beef Carpaccio, Charred Citrus Ceviche, and Ribeye & Caviar

The Brickell caviar house was founded by Dominican restaurateur Oscar Andrés Brenes with Paris-based Ducasse Conseil. "We wanted a restaurant that reflects the standards of fine dining without the formality or intimidation that often comes with caviar. Pairing it with familiar flavors and unexpected dishes lets guests experience it in a completely new way," said Brenes. The $95 three-course menu is designed for first-time diners and longtime caviar enthusiasts.

Ockap's Miami Spice Reserve Three-Course Experience Tuesday through Saturday, August 1–September 30, 2026, at 1060 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131.

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Miami Spice Reserve at Ockap (Three Courses | $95 per person)

FIRST COURSE

Deviled Eggs

Lobster Roll

Charred Citrus Ceviche

Croquetas de Caviar

MAIN COURSE

Crispy Fried Chicken & Caviar

Sea Bass, Shellfish, Champagne Sabayon & Caviar

Tagliolini, Dill Cream & Caviar

Ribeye & Caviar +$10

DESSERT

Champagne Sorbet

Vanilla Soft Serve

Chocolate Tart

Reservations are available on Resy and OpenTable. For more information, call (786) 409-6921, visit ockapcaviar.com, follow on Instagram at @ockapcaviarcuisine.

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More Ways to Experience Ockap

Beyond Miami Spice, guests can explore Ockap through its traditional caviar service, three Chef's Tasting Menus, and an à la carte menu, offering multiple ways to experience caviar.

Ockap's signature caviar collection is available by the tin, from 28 grams to one kilogram, across four varieties — Baerii, Ossetra, Kaluga Hybrid, and Beluga Hybrid.

About Ockap Caviar & Cuisine

Ockap Caviar & Cuisine is located at 1060 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131. Developed with Paris-based Ducasse Conseil, Ockap makes caviar approachable by serving its private-label collection throughout the menu while letting guests choose the intensity. The restaurant seats 60, including 9 bar seats, and serves dinner Tuesday through Saturday, with Caviar Hour nightly from 5 to 7 p.m. beginning August 11.

SOURCE Ockap Caviar and Cuisine