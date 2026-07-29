Octapharma to build $1.5 billion state-of-the-art critical care manufacturing facility in Rock Hill, SC

New 50-acre campus will be one of the largest private biomedical investments in state's history, bringing 1,500 jobs to South Carolina

Manufacturing facility will establish domestic production of Octapharma's plasma-based therapies and products of national security concern, reducing dependency on overseas supply chains

PARAMUS, N.J., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octapharma, the largest privately owned and independent plasma fractionator in the world, has formally announced plans to establish its first-ever United States-based manufacturing and production site at the Palmetto Research Park in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The $1.5 billion project is expected to bring 1,500 full-time jobs to South Carolina, making this one of the largest private biomedical investments in the state's history.

Once operations commence, this facility will produce critical, life-saving medicines from Octapharma's portfolio of plasma-derived therapies, strengthening the domestic biomedical supply chain while also complementing the company's global manufacturing capabilities. Octapharma's Rock Hill site will also produce bleeding management and trauma care products for national security and emergency preparedness needs.

Today's announcement follows a thorough planning and zoning process coordinated with officials from Rock Hill and York County, and close partnership with local, state and federal leaders.

"We expect significant future growth, driven by our existing life-saving therapies and a strong pipeline of new products," said Wolfgang Marguerre, CEO and Chairman, Octapharma. "Our manufacturing capacity must evolve to support this ambition, and our US manufacturing facility will be an important milestone. From a US national security perspective, having the ability to produce and supply our therapies domestically is invaluable."

"We have built a significant presence in the US over the last 20 years through our commercial capabilities, alongside our extensive network of plasma donation centres," said Tobias Marguerre, Deputy Chairman, Octapharma. "As the demand in the US for our portfolio of products continues to grow, the new US manufacturing site will bring production of our FDA-approved therapies closer to both the plasma donated in the US, and to the patients who rely on them."

Octapharma's Commitment to Rock Hill

South Carolina's leadership and Octapharma share a commitment to biomedical innovation, domestic supply chain resilience, and long-term economic investment in the surrounding community.

With its proven infrastructure for advanced manufacturing, access to deep-water ports and proximity to major logistics networks, Rock Hill was selected as an ideal location for Octapharma's first US facility. Additionally, South Carolina's strong pipeline of biomedical and life sciences talent, supported by top-tier technical colleges and universities, will provide the workforce needed to support clean, efficient biopharmaceutical manufacturing at scale.

"Octapharma appreciates the good-faith work of every elected official and staff member in York County and Rock Hill who helped bring this to fruition," said Flemming Nielsen, President, Octapharma USA. "We also want to thank Governor McMaster and South Carolina's federal and state delegation for their support in welcoming Octapharma to the Palmetto State. South Carolina's talented workforce, strong life sciences ecosystem, and pro-business environment made it clear this was the right home for our first US manufacturing facility."

More details regarding a groundbreaking ceremony and construction timeline will be released at a later date.

To view the full release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, please click here.

About Octapharma

Octapharma is one of the world's largest human protein manufacturers, developing and producing therapies from human plasma and human cell lines. Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma has over 11,000 employees and serves patients in 117 countries across Immunotherapy, Hematology, and Critical Care. Octapharma has 190 plasma donation centers across the United States

With seven R&D sites, five manufacturing facilities in Europe, and more than 200 plasma donation centers in the US and Europe, Octapharma has delivered trusted therapies for over 40 years. The company is committed to improving lives through innovation, quality, and a deep focus on patient care and clinical partnership. To learn more please visit www.octapharma.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Steier

[email protected]

+1 (551) 410-7797

SOURCE Octapharma